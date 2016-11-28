Eyes on Miami: Boy George, Wilmer Valderrama, T-Pain Party in Miami

Julio Le Parc World Red Eye

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you may have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

Wednesday, November 16

“Julio Le Parc Form into Action” Museum Circle Preview at PAMM: Perez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) Museum Circle members joined for a special preview of the museum’s latest special exhibition, "Julio Le Parc: Form into Action." Guests enjoyed cocktails and hors d’oeuvres as they enjoyed the first U.S. museum survey of the artist’s work.

Thursday, November 17

sbe Celebrates the Grand Opening of SLS Brickell: sbe, in partnership with Related Group, officially unveiled their highly anticipated collaboration, SLS Brickell Hotel & Residences with a monumental grand opening celebration. Tennis star Venus Williams, Miami musician Emilio Estefan and designer Barbara Hulanicki were amongst the many VIP guests at the exclusive, invite-only event. Hosted by Related Group Founder and Chairman Jorge Perez, sbe Founder and CEO Sam Nazarian, designer Philippe Starck, Arquitectonica’s Bernardo Fort-Brescia and Chefs Jose Andres and Michael Schwartz, the evening was a truly memorable showcase of Miami’s hottest new hotel. The event culminated in a live performance by iconic singer songwriter Boy George, who flew to Miami to join the party at the end of his 70-city world tour with Culture Club, before he stars on the new season of NBC’s The New Celebrity Apprentice.

Friday, November 18

Nervo at STORY: It was double the trouble behind the decks of STORY as the Nervo sisters took over the airwaves and as usual, busted out an epic performance

Faena Rose Conversation & Dinner with Fitness Pioneer Tracy Anderson: Faena Rose, a private members club, hosted renowned fitness & wellness pioneer Tracy Anderson for an intimate conversation & dinner exclusively for their members at Tierra Santa Healing House, where Tracy also hosted her Vitality Week Crash Course. Tracy Anderson counts Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Lopez, Victoria Beckham, Robert Downey Jr., and countless more amongst her clients and has studios located in Manhattan, the Hamptons, LA, Studio City, and London, where she teaches her revolutionary Tracy Anderson Method.

Saturday, November 19

Mase & Wilmer Valderrama at STORY: Saturday night was one for the books as Mase took over the stage and had party goers including Wilmer Valderrama let loose at STORY until the early morning hours.

T-Pain at Rockwell Saturdays: Party goers escaped from the cooler weather Saturday night by letting loose at Rockwell alongside rapper T-Pain.

Sunday, November 20

“Julio Le Parc Form into Action” Opening Celebration at PAMM: Visitors enjoyed an evening of celebration at Perez Art Museum Miami for the opening of "Julio Le Parc: Form into Action." Inside the museum, visitors were wowed by the exhibition, the first U.S. museum survey of the artist’s work, and were treated to a catalogue signing by Julio Le Parc. Outside, the terrace was activated by a live performance by eccentric electric rock band Jacuzzi Boys and exhibition themed art-making.

Lil Wayne & Migos at LIV on Sunday: It was another epic LIV on Sunday as Lil Wayne and Migos hopped on stage for a surprise performance that had party goers going wild.

Monday, November 21

Gio’s Total Split Show at Basement Miami: Party goers kicked off the week by getting weird at Gio’s Total Split Show at Basement.

Tuesday, November 22

Favela Beach 10 Year Anniversary at WALL: Since 2006, Favela Beach has been turning Tuesday nights upside down. WALL celebrated this ten year milestone by of course, getting as loose as ever and reminding party goers, including NFL star Sidney Rice, why it still reigns as one of the most legendary parties in Miami.

