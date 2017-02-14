menu

Eyes on Miami: Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Steve Aoki, and Andy Warhol Fans


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Eyes on Miami: Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Steve Aoki, and Andy Warhol Fans

Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at 10:05 a.m.
By World Red Eye
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony
World Red Eye
A A

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you may have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

February 3

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony at Sidebar: It was an epic blast from the past on Friday night as Bone Thugs-N-Harmony took over the stage at Sidebar.

Steve Aoki
Steve Aoki
World Red Eye

Steve Aoki at STORY: Steve Aoki had the crowd jumping and dancing off their stress last week on Friday at STORY.

Larsa Pippen & Michelle Pooch
Larsa Pippen & Michelle Pooch
World Red Eye

LOUIS XIII Dinner Experience Hosted by Michelle Pooch at Casa Tua: LOUIS XIII hosted an intimate dinner experience in honor of Michelle Pooch. Gathered around the chef table at Casa Tua, guests were invited on a one century journey through the creation of the prestigious spirit.

Eyes on Miami: Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Steve Aoki, and Andy Warhol Fans
World Red Eye

Upcoming Events

February 4

E11EVEN Saturdays: E11EVEN had the biggest cash parade Saturday night as dancers paraded around them while party goers got down and dirty.

Sophie Ilebakke
Sophie Ilebakke
World Red Eye

House Saturdays at WALL: WALL decided to prepare partiers for the big game on Sunday by throwing down some massive beats.

Eyes on Miami: Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Steve Aoki, and Andy Warhol Fans
World Red Eye

Swim Club at Hyde Beach: A rise in temperature meant the gang was all ready to party Saturday at Hyde Beach.

Eyes on Miami: Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Steve Aoki, and Andy Warhol Fans
World Red Eye

Tyson Beckford at ORA Saturdays: Tyson Beckford made an appearance at ORA Saturdays for a exciting night out.

Ashley Martin & Amanda Beau
Ashley Martin & Amanda Beau
World Red Eye

Erick Morillo at LIV: LIV was packed, hot and heavy as Erick Morillo made his return and played an insane set, leaving everyone speechless - including himself.

Eyes on Miami: Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Steve Aoki, and Andy Warhol Fans
World Red Eye

February 6

Rockwell Mondays: Bottle parades flowing and music blaring, Rockwell kick started the week with a bang.

Eyes on Miami: Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Steve Aoki, and Andy Warhol Fans
World Red Eye

February 7

"Letters to Andy Warhol" Cocktail Celebration Hosted by Cadillac & José Carlos Diaz: Cadillac, along with Jose Carlos Diaz, celebrated the Cadillac x The Andy Warhol Museum’s "Letters to Andy Warhol" exhibition in the Miami Design District on Tuesday night with a cocktail to honor the interactive exhibition. It was a homecoming of sorts for the museum’s curator, Jose Diaz, former curator of Miami Beach’s Bass Museum. Guests included eyewear designers and visitors to Warhol’s original factory, Christian Roth and Eric Domege; artists Christina Lei Rodriguez and Typoe Gran; as well as notables Candela Ferro, Kothan Fernandez, Sofia Joelsson, Eloy Carmenate, Adriana Castro, Klaudia Brown and Anthony Spinello. The evening began with guests arriving in a loading dock that became the famous artist’s “factory” for the evening, complete with a vintage 1958 Cadillac Eldorado. From there, an elevator whisked guests directly into the exhibition that combined vintage Cadillac imagery from Andy Warhol, letters written to the artist by luminaries such as Mick Jagger, Yves St. Laurent and Truman Capote, as well a new works from current artists based on these letters. The works include a VR-experience by Sean Lennon, a film directed by Chiara Clemente, a giant book by shoe-designer Brian Atwood and JJ Martin, and an insta-Warhol photo booth.

Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
Rockwell Miami
More Info
More Info

743 Washington Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-793-3882

rockwellmiami.com

miles
LIV
More Info
More Info

4441 Collins Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33140

305-674-4680

www.livnightclub.com

miles
Ora Nightclub
More Info
More Info

2000 Collins Ave.
Miami Beach, FL

305-912-1010

oranightclub.com

miles
Hyde Beach at the SLS Hotel
More Info
More Info

1701 Collins Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-674-1701

www.hydebeach.com

miles
Wall Lounge
More Info
More Info

2201 Collins Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-938-3131

www.wallmiami.com

miles
E11even Miami
More Info
More Info

29 NE 11th St.
Miami, FL 33132

305-305-6611

www.11miami.com

miles
Casa Tua
More Info
More Info

1700 James Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-673-1010

www.casatualifestyle.com

miles
Story Nightclub
More Info
More Info

136 Collins Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-538-2424

www.storymiami.com

miles
Sidebar
More Info
More Info

337 SW 8th St.
Miami, FL 33130

786-703-6973

facebook.com/sidebarmiami

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >