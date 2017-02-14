Eyes on Miami: Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Steve Aoki, and Andy Warhol Fans

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony World Red Eye

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you may have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

February 3

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony at Sidebar: It was an epic blast from the past on Friday night as Bone Thugs-N-Harmony took over the stage at Sidebar.

Steve Aoki World Red Eye

Steve Aoki at STORY: Steve Aoki had the crowd jumping and dancing off their stress last week on Friday at STORY.

Larsa Pippen & Michelle Pooch World Red Eye

LOUIS XIII Dinner Experience Hosted by Michelle Pooch at Casa Tua: LOUIS XIII hosted an intimate dinner experience in honor of Michelle Pooch. Gathered around the chef table at Casa Tua, guests were invited on a one century journey through the creation of the prestigious spirit.

February 4

E11EVEN Saturdays: E11EVEN had the biggest cash parade Saturday night as dancers paraded around them while party goers got down and dirty.

Sophie Ilebakke World Red Eye

House Saturdays at WALL: WALL decided to prepare partiers for the big game on Sunday by throwing down some massive beats.

Swim Club at Hyde Beach: A rise in temperature meant the gang was all ready to party Saturday at Hyde Beach.

Tyson Beckford at ORA Saturdays: Tyson Beckford made an appearance at ORA Saturdays for a exciting night out.

Ashley Martin & Amanda Beau World Red Eye

Erick Morillo at LIV: LIV was packed, hot and heavy as Erick Morillo made his return and played an insane set, leaving everyone speechless - including himself.

February 6

Rockwell Mondays: Bottle parades flowing and music blaring, Rockwell kick started the week with a bang.

February 7

"Letters to Andy Warhol" Cocktail Celebration Hosted by Cadillac & José Carlos Diaz: Cadillac, along with Jose Carlos Diaz, celebrated the Cadillac x The Andy Warhol Museum’s "Letters to Andy Warhol" exhibition in the Miami Design District on Tuesday night with a cocktail to honor the interactive exhibition. It was a homecoming of sorts for the museum’s curator, Jose Diaz, former curator of Miami Beach’s Bass Museum. Guests included eyewear designers and visitors to Warhol’s original factory, Christian Roth and Eric Domege; artists Christina Lei Rodriguez and Typoe Gran; as well as notables Candela Ferro, Kothan Fernandez, Sofia Joelsson, Eloy Carmenate, Adriana Castro, Klaudia Brown and Anthony Spinello. The evening began with guests arriving in a loading dock that became the famous artist’s “factory” for the evening, complete with a vintage 1958 Cadillac Eldorado. From there, an elevator whisked guests directly into the exhibition that combined vintage Cadillac imagery from Andy Warhol, letters written to the artist by luminaries such as Mick Jagger, Yves St. Laurent and Truman Capote, as well a new works from current artists based on these letters. The works include a VR-experience by Sean Lennon, a film directed by Chiara Clemente, a giant book by shoe-designer Brian Atwood and JJ Martin, and an insta-Warhol photo booth.

