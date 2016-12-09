Eyes on Miami, Art Basel Edition: Heidi Klum, Rick Ross, and Paris Hilton Party in Miami

Misaki Kawai World Red Eye

Saturday, November 26

Misaki Kawai’s Banana Date at Nautilus: Japanese Artist Misaki Kawai, known for using an anime method called heta-uma, painted a signature mural titled Banana Date at the bottom of the shallow pool at Nautilus, a SIXTY Hotel.

Sunday, November 27

Tyler Ramsey Custom Paints The Ferrari 458 Challenge Car for The Collection Ferrari: In honor of the first-ever Finali Mondiali to come to the United States, The Collection created a special collaboration opportunity to Kick Off the World Finals events, starting here in Miami. Over the course of two imaginative days, artist Tyler Ramsey custom painted one of The Collection Ferrari’s Team Driver’s 458 Challenge cars for a private VVIP debut. In a unique marble holding space, Italian inspiration filled the warehouse and revealed itself in the artwork.

Monday, November 28

Faena Forum Grand Opening Celebration: Len Blavatnik and Alan Faena along with architects Rem Koolhaas and Shohei Shigematsu of OMA, celebrated the completion of Faena District Miami Beach with the Grand Opening of Faena Forum and the inaugural season of Faena Art in Miami, curated by Artistic Director and Chair Ximena Caminos. Faena Forum is a pioneering new public venue that serves as a platform and innovative incubator for the world’s creative industries. The opening celebration premiered Once With Me, Once Without Me, a site-specific and cross-disciplinary dance performance by choreographer Pam Tanowitz in collaboration with Shohei Shigematsu/OMA including 20 dancers from Miami City Ballet. The opening festivities also featured a brass quintet of New World Symphony fellows, a conga in reverse organized by Cuban art duo Los Carpinteros, and was topped off by performance by musician Spencer Ludwig. Courtney Love and Diplo were amongst the crowd of famous faces who attended.

Kehinde Wiley, Julio Le Parc & Franklin Sirmans Host Private Dinner in Celebration of Toys for Boys Issue 9: As the sun set on day one of Art Basel Miami Beach week, Toys for Boys magazine kicked things off with an elegant gathering of some of the week’s most relevant art talents. Cover stars Kehinde Wiley and Julio Le Parc were feted by a group of some 80 private collectors. Hosting alongside these men was Franklin Sirmans, director of the Perez Art Museum Miami.

Tuesday, November 29

Ocean Drive Magazine & Roche Bobois Celebrate Annual Art of the Party with Cover Star Heidi Klum: Ocean Drive magazine and luxury furniture brand Roche Bobois partnered to co-host “Art of the Party” at Roche Bobois’ Wynwood warehouse. The highly anticipated event, supported by BankUnited, Caroline Bay Bermuda, EFFEN Vodka and Neiman Marcus Bal Harbour, unveiled the cover of Ocean Drive’s December issue featuring Project Runway Executive Producer and Emmy award-winning host Heidi Klum. The event also debuted the “FURTIF ART PROJECT” and kicked off the feature film, VANDAL. . The Roche Bobois Wynwood warehouse was transformed into a multi-media sensory experience featuring a live graffiti mural by renowned artist, RISK, along with a special musical performance by Walshy Fire, the triple-threat DJ, re-mix producer and MC of Major Lazer.

Opening Night of L’Eden by Perrier-Jouët at Casa Faena: Iconic champagne house Perrier-Jouët celebrated the Opening Night of L’Eden by Perrier-Jouët in partnership with Vanity Fair at Casa Faena in Miami Beach. Award winning actress Sarah Jessica Parker surprised guests as she appeared on stage in a performance created by renowned theatrical director and owner of the The Box nightclub, Simon Hammerstein. In an intimate moment, SJP recited a love poem by W.H. Auden and enthusiastically grabbed a guest’s glass to toast the room. Throughout the evening, guests of the event marveled at a multiple-act performance by Hammerstein, and were whisked into hidden sensory rooms for an enchanting experience that inspired and celebrated curiosity and wonder.

Wynwood Walls Artist Dinner & VIP Opening: Internationally renowned for its exceptional, continually evolving collection of curated street art, Wynwood Walls unveiled new walls during Art Basel Miami Art Week. Famous faces including Venus Williams and Shepard Fairey attended the VIP Artists Cocktail Reception and Dinner. This year’s program, entitled "Fear Less," encompasses 12 new walls, all thematically linked by the title and a distinct double meaning– it is a call to be fearless in a world that often seems absorbed with fear. According to Jessica Goldman Srebnick, CEO of Goldman Properties and chief curator since 2012, “Every year we choose a unifying theme and ask our artists to somehow address this in their work with the goal of pushing the narrative. This year, with everything going on in the world I felt it appropriate to advocate a message of courage, in the hopes that we can all embody courage in our everyday lives. Street artists by vocation are some of the most fearless people I’ve met — and here in Wynwood, we’ve grown from a marginal area that many feared to explore – into one of the most desirable art-filled locations in the world. My father (Tony Goldman) always said, ‘Don’t give in to fear,’ and this year we’re honoring that sentiment.”

Wednesday, November 30

Art Basel Kick Off with Sean “Diddy” Combs, Travis Scott, Tyson Beckford, Sammy Sosa, & Sidney Rice at Rockwell: Rockwell kicked off Art Basel week with an epic party hosted by Sean “Diddy” Combs, which brought out some famous faces including Sammy Sosa, Travis Scott, Tyson Beckford, and Sidney Rice.

Design Miami/ Celebrates 2016 Panerai Design Miami/ Visionary Award Winner SHoP Architects at The Home of Craig Robins: Design Miami/ celebrated SHoP Architects, the winners of the Panerai Design Miami/ Visionary Award with an evening of champagne, mermaids and synchronized swimmers. The dinner was hosted by Craig Robins, Jackie Soffer, Angelo Bonati and Rodman Primack and took place at the home of Craig Robins and Jackie Soffer. Champagne for the evening was provided by Perrier-Jouet.

Kansas City Choir Boy Featuring Courtney Love & Todd Almond Rehearsal at Arsht Center: Before their big Arsht Center debut, Courtney Love and Todd Almond joined together in rehearsal for their show Kansas City Choir Boy, which opened Art Basel week at the performing arts center. Kansas City Choir Boy is a highly inventive theatrical piece told entirely through music about love altered by unexpected fate. A mystery told through flashbacks, the show tells the story of two lovers in small town America who separate when one goes in search of destiny and then disappears. Borrowing themes from ancient myth, the show features songs by acclaimed composer/lyricist Todd Almond performed by rock icon Courtney Love and Almond. They are joined by a chorus of sirens and a string quartet with musical direction by David Bloom. Directed by Kevin Newbury, Kansas City Choir Boy is a love song for the computer age and a product of the 24-hour news cycle that feeds on the stories of the anonymous “missing.”

Thursday, December 1

Hebru Brantley Presents “Theories From the Low End”: Calvin Harris and Skrillex joined admirers in checking out Chicago-based artist Hebru Brantley’s latest exhibition, “Theories From the Low End,” hosted by Tommy Cabrerizo and Alex Pirez with the help of David Grutman. Brantley’s exhibition explores modern folklore by inserting black superheroes into American comic history. The exhibition willl be open through January 7 at 2450 NW 2nd Avenue, Miami.

PAMM Presents Luther “Uncle Luke” Campbell, Cashmere Cat, & Jillionaire: Perez Art Museum Miami welcomed nearly 4,500 members and art world VIPs for PAMM Presents Cashmere Cat, Jillionaire + special guest Uncle Luke, a Poplife production. The evening began with a Veuve Clicquot Rich toast to artists to include a special tribute to Miami-based artists, led by PAMM Director Franklin Sirmans. Guests explored the galleries and marveled at newly-opened exhibitions "Julio Le Parc: Form into Action" and "David Reed: Vice and Reflection – An Old Painting, New Paintings and Animations." Outside on PAMM’s east terrace and beach, overlooking Biscayne Bay, Trinidadian DJ and music producer Jillionaire kicked off the party with his indie and Caribbean dance beats. Miami’s own Luther “Uncle Luke” Campbell got the crowd going with a special performance, mixing the best of his classic Miami bass hits. The night culminated with Norwegian musician and DJ Cashmere Cat, whose set featured projected visual elements, set against the backdrop of the museum’s Herzog & de Meuron-designed building.

Perrier-Jouët By Night Hosts Exclusive Affair at ORA: Perrier-Jouët hosted a private and exclusive affair for the opening of Miami Beach’s chicest new hotspot, ORA. Socialites, fashion elite and local gliteratti toasted with Perrier-Jouët Belle Epoque as guests including actress Olivia Culpo, DJ Chelsea Leyland, influencers Danielle Bernstein of WeWoreWhat, and Aimee Song of Song of Style reveled at the new hotspot. Paris DJ Bob Sinclar set the soundtrack and ORA was awash in champagne and a lush, green and seductive decor inspired by the iconic champagne house.

sbe Celebrates Jeremy Scott & Moschino at Delano South Beach: Fashion designer Jeremy Scott and Sam Nazarian, Founder and CEO of sbe, hosted a celebration at Delano South Beach during Art Basel Miami Beach celebrating the acquisition of Morgans Hotel Group by sbe with a surprise dinner performance by Chico Bouchikhi of Gipsy Kings and party performance by singer Jhene Aiko and DJ sets by The Misshapes and Sita. The celebration also included an installation of iconic photos by photographer Terry O’Neill on display in the lobby, featuring his collaborations with Mr. Brainwash, Spencer Guilburt, and Michael Moebius

Friday, December 2

Bootsy Bellows Pop-up with Tyga & Carnage Presented by Perrier-Jouët & Absolut Elyx at E11EVEN: With Art Basel in full swing, LA hotspot Bootsy Bellows got in on the action by hosting a pop-up at E11EVEN featuring a performance from Tyga.

Dom Pérignon Hosts Annual Art Basel Celebration “Tranformation” at WALL: One of the most coveted nights at Art Basel year on year, the annual Dom Pérignon party celebrated its seventh anniversary at WALL hosted by Vito Schnabel. The Dom Pérignon party was themed "Tranformation" to honor their limited edition bottle by artist Michael Riedel, which guests sipped as they enjoyed two DJ sets by Angel + Dren and DJ Ruckus who ended the night into the early hours of the morning.

Galore Magazine Art Issue Launch with Paris Hilton at WALL: Paris Hilton was all smiles behind the decks at WALL last night as she pumped out an epic set in celebration of the Galore Magazine Art Issue launch.

Rick Ross, Skrillex, Carnage, Tyson Beckford, Jonathan Cheban, Rick Fox at 1OAK Pop-Up at Rockwell: Skrillex, Carnage, Tyson Beckford, Jonathan Cheban and Rick Fox joined party goers for an epic performance from Rick Ross at the 1OAK Pop-Up at Rockwell.

Saturday, December 3

Daniel Arsham x VSCO Host Private Dinner at The Matador Terrace: VSCO and artist Daniel Arsham hosted a private dinner on Friday night to announce and celebrate an upcoming collaboration and exhibition of Arsham’s photography curated by VSCO’s machine learning technology. The private dinner was held at The Matador Terrace at The Miami Beach EDITION where guests enjoyed Armand de Brignac champagne. Attendees included Heron Preston, Stefano Seletti, Niki Takesh, Ruby Aldridge, Chloe Wise, Dr. Woo, Annelise Black and Chris Stamp. Toys for Boys was the media sponsor and Girard Perregaux was the timepiece sponsor of the evening.

Morrison Hotel Gallery Presents Parental Advisory Explicit Images, A Hip-Hop Event & Photography Exhibit at EAST, Miami: The private event was co-hosted by iconic photographer Timothy White and Darryl “DMC” McDaniels and included a special exhibit featuring images of hip hop legends, photographed by Timothy White, Danny Clinch, Janette Beckman and Clay Patrick McBride. The evening showcased a multimedia exhibition of iconic and never before seen photos and music videos embodying the essence of the era. Run-DMC member Darryl “DMC” McDaniels surprised guests with a special performance, featuring some of the group’s genre-defining classics. Guests enjoyed hors d’oeuvres by EAST, Miami and specialty cocktails throughout the night courtesy of Russian Standard and Gancia.

Public School New York & The Confidante Host Brunch Celebrating WNL Radio Pop-Up at Nina’s House: Public School New York, along with The Confidante hotel, hosted top influencers for brunch at Nina’s House. The group celebrated the WNL Radio pop-up at The Confidante poolside with rose, floaties and appearances and performances by Yasiin Bey (formally Mos Def) who performed new music, and Noreaga.

SHOP.COM & DNA Atelier Present The Best of CJ Hendry at The Home of Loren & JR Ridinger: SHOP.COM and DNA Atelier presented The Best of CJ Hendry at an exclusive Art Basel celebration hosted by Loren and JR Ridinger at their Casa de Suenos Miami Beach estate. Hendry, an Australian-born, ex-competitive swimmer, is known for her hyper-realistic drawings and pop-culture/social change art messaging. Of the 30 pieces showcased, a Hermes scarf, twisted into a rose, was among the work featured. DNA Atelier, Amber Ridinger McLaughlin and Duane McLaughlin produced and curated the art exhibition for the evening. The event drew in a crowd of famous faces including Russell Simmons, Chris Bosh, Scottie Pippen, and Daymond John, who spent the night checking out the incredible art work and dancing to the sounds of DJ Cassidy.

Sunday, December 4

Centro Storico Launches Antico Pizza with Ludacris & Young Jeezy: Centro Storico launched its acclaimed Antico Pizza with celebrity friends including Ludacris, Young Jeezy and famed Italian soccer players. Celeb fans came from across the globe came to congratulate owner Giovanni DiPalma as they partied on the terrace, soon to be location of Bar Amalfi.