Eyes on Miami: Alan Cumming, Gucci Mane, and The Bachelorette's Josh Murray

February 10

Market America & Shop.com World Conference 2017: Thousands of people packed the American Airlines Arena for this annual conference on new marketing techniques. Day one kicked off with an uplifting speech from Loren Ridinger. The rest of the day included talks from veteran conferencegoers such as Dennis Franks, on hand to discuss one-to-one marketing, and Lala Anthony, who took the stage to hype the crowd. Former NBA star Scottie Pippen also appeared, to chat about staying healthy.

Sterling Shepard and Chanel Iman at Rockwell Fridays: Rockwell was all abuzz Friday as Sterling Shepard celebrated his birthday with supermodel Chanel Iman and friends.

Alan Cumming Sings Sappy Songs Post-Reception at Arsht Center: Tony and Olivier Award-winning artist Alan Cumming performed his critically acclaimed Alan Cumming Sings Sappy Songs cabaret show at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County. After a hilarious, raunchy, and vulnerable performance, Cumming met with Arsht Center members for a private meet-and-greet.

The Swatch Beach Major Series: The Swatch Beach Major Series returned to Fort Lauderdale Beach for a second year. VIP guests were able to enjoy the action-packed experience while watching from Center Court, arguably the best seats in the house. During the day, VIP guests had access to the Beach Friends Lounge and Beach Majors Club, while the evenings were spent attending Beach Party Nights.

February 11

Backyard Saturdays at the Confidante: Guests at the Confidante's Backyard Saturday basked in the beautiful Miami sunshine.

House Saturdays at Wall: As usual at House Saturdays at Wall, party animals enjoyed a rowdy set thrown by Chicco Secco.

Cris Cab at Story Saturdays: Cris Cab joined partygoers at Story to get his Saturday in the mix as DJ Iron Lyon handled the decks.

Market America & Shop.com World Conference 2017 Afterparty: To cap off the Market America and Shop.com World Conference, Loren and JR Ridinger threw an over-the top afterparty. The evening was filled with speeches, awards, and a topnotch live band to keep the energy alive.

February 12

Gucci Mane’s Birthday Celebration With Rob Gronkowski and Lil Wayne at LIV on Sunday: Gucci Mane celebrated his birthday with an epic bash alongside Lil Wayne and New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski at the legendary party LIV on Sunday.

Valentine’s Day Brunch With Bumble at Nikki Beach: All the cool honeys were at Nikki Beach for the Valentine’s edition of Amazing Sundays. Ladies enjoyed special promotions throughout the day, including complimentary drinks and the honey of their choice when showing their Bumble app, and a kissing booth for close encounters. Buffet options ranged from savory prime rib and whole roast pork to paella stations with fresh seafood and handmade pasta made to order. With Nutella waffles, crepes, and other decadent desserts, the buffet was the perfect sweet treat for singles and couples alike.

February 14

Love Bites Valentine’s Day Celebration at STK Miami: Love was in the air as STK Miami celebrated V-Day with the party Love Bites Valentine’s Day, hosted by Bachelorette heartthrob Josh Murray.

February 15

Ocean Drive Magazine Celebrates February Issue With Charlotte McKinney at Byblos: Ocean Drive editor in chief Jared Shapiro and publisher Courtland Lantaff were joined by the magazine’s February cover star, Charlotte McKinney, at Byblos Miami. The Florida native, best known for her Carl's Jr. Super Bowl campaign and role in Joe Jonas’ DNCE video for "Body Moves," can also be seen alongside Jonas in Guess' latest underwear campaign. At the invitation-only event, presented along with Guess, Miami’s VIPs and tastemakers toasted with cocktails by Brugal Rum at Byblos Miami, the chic Mediterranean-inspired lounge.

