Eyes on Miami: Eve, Nervo, Salt Bae, and Others

November 2
Style Brunch at House of Peroni at Palm Court: The House of Peroni multi-day pop continued at Palm Court, located in the heart of The Miami Design District. The weekend of art installations and Peroni cocktails continued over brunch with a presentation and discussion with Simonett Pereira from Style Mafia.
November 3
Eve and DJ Cassidy at LIV: Eve and DJ Cassidy were spotted at LIV on Friday night. Eve performed her ionic hits including “Who’s That Girl?” and “Tambourine.”
R3hab at Story: Party goers had to check themselves into rehab after a classic rockin’ performance by the man himself, R3habwho.
Salt Bae at Doheny Room Fridays: Legendary internet sensation Salt Bae enjoyed his Friday at the Doheny Room, where he showed party goers how to properly “salt” up their night.
The WKNDR at #mmDD: The WKNDR at The Miami Design District influencer event kicked off the season as the neighborhood hosted lifestyle influencer Valeria Lipovetsky and fashion editor Gina Elizabeth Marinelli. On day one, the two visited the neighborhood and experienced the best of the Miami Design District including, DBC Fitness, bites at OTL and Mandolin followed by special accessory viewings at Miu Miu, Tory Burch, Christian Louboutin and Celine. On day two, the pair got ready for their close up as celebrity fashion stylist Elysze Held dressed the ladies in head-to-toe designer outfits from Tom Ford, Celine, Marni, Lanvin, Fendi, Isabel Marant, Alice and Olivia, Christian Louboutin, Valentino and Loewe for a photo shoot around the Design District.
November 4
Nervo at LIV: The powerhouse duo Nervo had partiers at LIV on their feet as the sisters performed their latest hits.
Tito Puente Jr. at La Pachanga at Ball & Chain: The party grew wilder when Tito Puente Jr. and Danis La Clave took the stage at Ball & Chain, getting everyone on their feet.
Luxury & Libations at What Goes Around Comes Around Miami Beach: What Goes Around Comes Around founder Seth Weisser, along with Miami glamour girls Martina Basabe, Marcella Novela and Maria Tettamanti, hosted an afternoon of luxury and libations. Guests enjoyed signature cocktails provided by Deep Eddy Vodka while shopping the one-of-a-kind selection of the finest vintage handbags, apparel and accessories.
