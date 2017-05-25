Eyes on Miami: Eve, Dwyane Wade, Busta Rhymes, and Others

Eve World Red Eye

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

May 19

Eve at LIV: Eve, the rich girl herself, was at LIV on Friday, and she brought the bass and the shake, getting the crowd pumped.

Rockwell Fridays: It felt like every cool gal was at Rockwell on Friday, getting down and dirty to beats dropped by Crespo.

Dwyane Wade and Calyann Barnett World Red Eye

Fabrice Tardieu Unveils New Women’s SS 2017 Slipper at Doheny Room: Doheny Room at Delano was the place to be for some of Miami’s biggest names as creative director and celeb stylist Calyann Barnett hosted the unveiling of Miami designer Fabrice Tardieu’s new Woman’s SS 2017 Slipper. Dwyane Wade, Udonis and Faith Haslem, Jenine Howard, and more famous faces were in attendance.

May 20

E11even Saturdays: E11even pulled out all the stops on Saturday with bangin' beats and LED-lit dancers.

Jim Jones World Red Eye

Jim Jones at Story: Jim Jones returned to Story to throw every partygoer overboard with his infectious tunes.

Sally Moghaddam and Jessica Wilde World Red Eye

Komodo Saturdays: At Komodo and Komodo Lounge Saturday night, guests could do it all: eat gourmet foods, party with DJ Felix Avila, and dance the night away with liquid courage.

La Pachanga at Ball & Chain: High kicks and samba beats reigned supreme on Saturday at Ball & Chain’s weekly La Pachanga party .

Busta Rhymes World Red Eye

May 21

Busta Rhymes’ Birthday Celebration with N.O.R.E. at LIV on Sunday: LIV on Sunday was a celebration of the rapid-fire rapper Busta Rhymes. Friends like N.O.R.E and Yago came out to celebrate.

Christian Louboutin, Loren and JR Ridinger, and Fat Joe World Red Eye

May 23