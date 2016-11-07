menu

Election Night 2016: The Best Places to Watch the Results

Ten Things to Do in Miami This Week for $10 or Less


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Election Night 2016: The Best Places to Watch the Results

Monday, November 7, 2016 at 10:05 a.m.
By Paige Rosenthal
Election Night 2016: The Best Places to Watch the ResultsEXPAND
roanokecollege/Flickr Creative Commons
A A

Here it is – the moment we’ve all been waiting for. For more than a year, we’ve watched the Decision 2016 chaos unfold. Tomorrow night, we can finally close the book on this lunacy. While you’re anxiously awaiting the results and trying to hold tight to your last shred of sanity, be sure to position yourself among friends — and in a place where you can order a double, because it’s gonna be a long night. Here are the best spots in Miami to watch the results, medicate your electoral sorrows with a drink, and say an alcohol-induced prayer for the United States.

Election Night 2016: The Best Places to Watch the Results
Courtesy of the Standard Spa Miami Beach

Standard Votes
At the Standard Spa in Miami Beach, a viewing party will serve up more than just juicy election results. Party with USA’s finest pastimes – beer pong, corn hole, and a saucy political scandal hosted by none other than drag Hillary and Donald. In case things don’t go your way, you’re covered with onsite passport applications. Enjoy a variety of food and drink specials, Presidential Pool Passes ($50 Spa day passes every Tuesday until November 22), and official election tunes by Michelle Leshem & B. Small.
RSVP online at standardelectionday.splashthat.com. Free entry. The Standard Spa Miami Beach, 40 Island Ave., Miami Beach.

Election Night 2016: The Best Places to Watch the Results
Courtesy of E11EVEN

The Rooftop at E11even
With 16-foot LED TV screens and surround sound, E11even's setup is fully, um, rigged for the night. Kick back on lounge seating and grab $30 beer buckets and $50 beer buckets and wings starting at 7 p.m. And here, voting gets you more. Show your “I Voted” sticker and enjoy a complimentary sponsored bar from 8 to 9 p.m.
Free entry before 10 p.m. Rooftop at E11even, 15 NE 11th St., Miami. Visit 11miami.com.

Election Night 2016: The Best Places to Watch the ResultsEXPAND
Courtesy of The Mighty

The Mighty
It’s time for a bipartisan party. Whether red, white, blue, green, or otherwise, the Mighty bar and eatery invites you to a night of unity, where you can celebrate the crowd's political differences and still remain friends. So, in other words, the Mighty requests that you “don’t be that jerk.” While you savor the political merry-go-round until a victor is declared, enjoy $2 presidential tacos, a $4 craft beer draft specials, election-themed cocktails, and a presidential-themed photo booth.
Free entry. The Mighty, 2224 SW 22nd St., Miami. Visit themightymiami.com.

Vagabond Kitchen & Bar
Honor the next chapter of U.S. history with BBQ & Bubbles. Beginning at 6 p.m., sip bubbly with $50 Perrier-Jouët bottles and grab $15 mouthwatering burgers, chicken wings, and pork ribs with sides of French fries, salad, or mac 'n' cheese. The only thing you’ll be hungry for after that meal will be political serenity.
Free entry. Vagabond Kitchen & Bar, 7301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Visit thevagabondhotel.com.

Election Night 2016: The Best Places to Watch the ResultsEXPAND
Courtesy of Taurus Beer and Whisk(e)y House

Upcoming Events

Taurus Trivia
Taurus Beer & Whiskey House, which is now officially Miami’s oldest bar, is turning its weekly Tuesday trivia night toward the election. Enjoy themed drinks and bites while trying your best to answer a slew of political-themed questions to celebrate the end of the 2016 presidential campaign.
Free entry. Taurus Beer and Whisk(e)y House, 3540 Main Hwy C103, Miami. Visit taurusbeerandwhiskey.com.

O Cinema Wynwood
This election season has been strange, but not as strange as Miami itself. O Cinema, along with the New Tropic and the Wolfson Archives, sets out to remind you that all things are relative at its Election Night Garden Watch Party. The Wolfson's Kevin Wynn will screen bizarre election coverage from the '60s, '70s, and '80s before the screen switches to real-time election results.
Admission is free. O Cinema, 90 NW 29th St., Miami. Visit o-cinema.org.

Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
The Standard Spa Miami Beach
More Info
More Info

40 Island Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-673-1717

standardhotels.com/spa-miami-beach

miles
Rooftop at E11even
More Info
More Info

15 NE 11th St.
Miami, FL 33132

305-305-6611

11miamirooftop.com

miles
The Mighty
More Info
More Info

2224 Coral Way
Miami, FL 33145

305-570-4311

www.themightymiami.com

miles
Taurus
More Info
More Info

3540 Main Highway
Coconut Grove, FL 33133

305-444-7949

miles
Vagabond Hotel
More Info
More Info

7301 Biscayne Blvd.
Miami, FL 33138

305-400-8420

www.thevagabondhotel.com

miles
O Cinema Wynwood
More Info
More Info

90 NW 29th St.
Miami, FL 33127

305-571-9970

www.o-cinema.org

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2016 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >