Election Night 2016: The Best Places to Watch the Results

Here it is – the moment we’ve all been waiting for. For more than a year, we’ve watched the Decision 2016 chaos unfold. Tomorrow night, we can finally close the book on this lunacy. While you’re anxiously awaiting the results and trying to hold tight to your last shred of sanity, be sure to position yourself among friends — and in a place where you can order a double, because it’s gonna be a long night. Here are the best spots in Miami to watch the results, medicate your electoral sorrows with a drink, and say an alcohol-induced prayer for the United States.

Courtesy of the Standard Spa Miami Beach

Standard Votes

At the Standard Spa in Miami Beach, a viewing party will serve up more than just juicy election results. Party with USA’s finest pastimes – beer pong, corn hole, and a saucy political scandal hosted by none other than drag Hillary and Donald. In case things don’t go your way, you’re covered with onsite passport applications. Enjoy a variety of food and drink specials, Presidential Pool Passes ($50 Spa day passes every Tuesday until November 22), and official election tunes by Michelle Leshem & B. Small.

RSVP online at standardelectionday.splashthat.com. Free entry. The Standard Spa Miami Beach, 40 Island Ave., Miami Beach.

Courtesy of E11EVEN

The Rooftop at E11even

With 16-foot LED TV screens and surround sound, E11even's setup is fully, um, rigged for the night. Kick back on lounge seating and grab $30 beer buckets and $50 beer buckets and wings starting at 7 p.m. And here, voting gets you more. Show your “I Voted” sticker and enjoy a complimentary sponsored bar from 8 to 9 p.m.

Free entry before 10 p.m. Rooftop at E11even, 15 NE 11th St., Miami. Visit 11miami.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of The Mighty

The Mighty

It’s time for a bipartisan party. Whether red, white, blue, green, or otherwise, the Mighty bar and eatery invites you to a night of unity, where you can celebrate the crowd's political differences and still remain friends. So, in other words, the Mighty requests that you “don’t be that jerk.” While you savor the political merry-go-round until a victor is declared, enjoy $2 presidential tacos, a $4 craft beer draft specials, election-themed cocktails, and a presidential-themed photo booth.

Free entry. The Mighty, 2224 SW 22nd St., Miami. Visit themightymiami.com.

Vagabond Kitchen & Bar

Honor the next chapter of U.S. history with BBQ & Bubbles. Beginning at 6 p.m., sip bubbly with $50 Perrier-Jouët bottles and grab $15 mouthwatering burgers, chicken wings, and pork ribs with sides of French fries, salad, or mac 'n' cheese. The only thing you’ll be hungry for after that meal will be political serenity.

Free entry. Vagabond Kitchen & Bar, 7301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Visit thevagabondhotel.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Taurus Beer and Whisk(e)y House

Taurus Trivia

Taurus Beer & Whiskey House, which is now officially Miami’s oldest bar, is turning its weekly Tuesday trivia night toward the election. Enjoy themed drinks and bites while trying your best to answer a slew of political-themed questions to celebrate the end of the 2016 presidential campaign.

Free entry. Taurus Beer and Whisk(e)y House, 3540 Main Hwy C103, Miami. Visit taurusbeerandwhiskey.com.

O Cinema Wynwood

This election season has been strange, but not as strange as Miami itself. O Cinema, along with the New Tropic and the Wolfson Archives, sets out to remind you that all things are relative at its Election Night Garden Watch Party. The Wolfson's Kevin Wynn will screen bizarre election coverage from the '60s, '70s, and '80s before the screen switches to real-time election results.

Admission is free. O Cinema, 90 NW 29th St., Miami. Visit o-cinema.org.

