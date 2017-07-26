El Clásico Miami Event Guide: Where to Watch, Party, and Play

Natursports / Shutterstock.com

Prepare your vuvuzelas, singing voices, and livers, South Florida. El Clásico week has arrived. Beginning Wednesday, a Super Bowl-like tsunami of soccer events are scheduled in anticipation of the superstar-studded match-up between Real Madrid and Barcelona taking place Saturday, July 29, at Hard Rock Stadium.

Everything from concerts, parties, soccer matches, and other festivities are planned throughout the week all over Miami. El Clásico is always a big deal, but add in the fact that this is the first time the two teams have ever played each other in North America, and what is expected is a massive four-day long celebration that can only be compared to the NFL's final game.

Wondering how to be a part of the action? Where to go to meet the stars of both teams? What to do if you can't afford a ticket? We've got you covered.

Wednesday

Juventus vs. Paris Saint-Germain

With any heavyweight fight comes an undercard bout, and El Clásico has a doozy on the docket. Juventus, an Italian soccer club that recently made the finals of The Champions League, will take on Paris Saint-Germain, a dominant French team that is rumored to be in the market to sign Brazilian forward and Barcelona star Neymar for a record sum of money. Five-time Grammy Award-winning recording artist CeeLo Green is set to sing the National Anthem, and Flo Rida is scheduled to be the halftime entertainment. 8:30 p.m.;Wednesday, July 26, at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens; 305-943-8000; hardrockstadium.com. Tickets cost $45 to $220 via ticketmaster.com.

Juventus-PSG After Party

After the Juventus-PSG game, you can join Flo Rida at Wall Lounge at the W South Beach - he'll be performing at an afterparty hosted by Moet Hennessy. Doors at 11 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, at Wall Lounge, 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-938-3130; wallmiami.com. Tickets cost $50 via tableist.com.

Courtesy photo

Thursday

Combate Clásico

El Clásico week isn't only about parties and soccer. Combate Clásico is a ten-bout mixed martial arts card taking place Thursday, July 27, at Mana Wynwood. Like the big game, the headliner features two fighters from opposite sides of Spain: Abner “Skullman” Lloveras (20-9-1) of Barcelona and Javier Fuentes (9-4) of Madrid. If you can't make it to the fights, Combate Clásico will stream live on ESPN3 and via the ESPN app. 5 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St, Miami; 305-573-0371; manawynwood.com. Tickets cost $75 to $350 via ticketon.com.

Drake Courtesy of Republic Records

Friday

Casa Clásico Fan Festival

Bayfront Park turns into Casa Clásico for a free fan fest. Casa Clásico will feature meet-and-greet tents with many of the stars that will play in the International Cup, live music, games, giveaways, and on Saturday night, an El Clásico Miami watch party. Within Casa Clásico will be a dedicated area put aside as a means to spotlight local Miami artists. A beer garden featuring local breweries will be available. Real Madrid and Barcelona are tentatively scheduled to make team appearances on Friday at Casa Clásico. Times have not been announced. 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, July 28, and Saturday, July 29, at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd, Miami; elclasico.internationalchampionscup.com. Admission is free.

Team Practices

Can't afford tickets to the big game? You can still catch the stars in action. Tickets to the two teams' practices are on sale, too. 6 p.m. Friday, July 28, at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens; hardrockstadium.com. Tickets cost $20 to $30 via ticketmaster.com.

El Clasico Miami Party

As the game nears, the parties get more serious. The official El Clásico Miami party takes place on Friday night at Story, which has booked Drake to kick off the weekend. 11 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at Story, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-479-4426; storymiami.com. Tickets cost $80 via tixr.com.

Saturday

El Clásico: FC Barcelona vs. Real Madrid

On Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. the soccer world turns its attention to Hard Rock Stadium as two of the premier teams in all of soccer compete in an exhibition version of one of the the greatest rivalries in the history of soccer. It's not just rare for these two teams to play each other outside of Spain, it's unheard of. As in, it's only ever happened once, and that was back in the '60s. Barca-Real is a Super Bowl every time it takes place. It's that big. ESPN is sending an amazing amount of resources to Miami for this event. ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes will all broadcast the game, and 25 on-air personalities are scheduled to work the game. SportsCenter will also broadcast live from Miami. When the game starts, Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are the show, but between the whistles Latin Grammy Award winner Marc Anthony is set to perform during the halftime show. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens; hardrockstadium.com. Tickets cost $245 to $4,500 via ticketmaster.com.

CityPlace Doral Watch Party

You can cheer your team from CityPlace Doral, which will host its own El Clásico watch party during the match. This event will be hosted by ESPN Deportes, Exitos 107.1 FM, and Actualidad 1040 AM personalities, and there'll be live music, giveaways, and shopping and dining discounts. 5 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at CityPlace Doral, 8300 NW 36th St., Doral; cityplacedoral.com.

El Clásico Miami After Party

To wrap the weekend up, the official El Clásico Miami After Party will take place following the La Liga match on Saturday, July 29. Players and VIPs all will be in attendance to celebrate a successful weekend, and DJ Khaled will perform. Doors at 11 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at Rockwell, 743 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-793-3882; rockwellmiami.com.

