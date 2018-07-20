With El Chancletazo, Josue Garcia Returns to His Roots

Even if you didn't know it, you've probably seen Josue Garcia around Miami — at El Tucán, Gramps, the Corner, on New Times' own site — in or out of drag as half of the duo Juleisy y Karla. But with his new Microtheater Miami play, Garcia brings something new to the city: a one-man show that's uniquely him.

"It's called EL CHANCLETAZOOOOOOOO!! ! " he says, trying out new make-up for a new gig as we speak. "Write it just like that, with all the exclamation marks," he insists.

For the gringos out there, a chancletazo is the experience of getting hit with a sandal by a Latin parent for doing some dumb shit. And as Garcia adds, "My mother would give me chancletazos when I was a kid, which is why I'm a well-behaved adult and contribute to society.

"The name was born before the story because, well, I had a deadline," he explains, laughing. "It's basically about growing up in Hialeah and, really, is more about my mother and the building I grew up in and my neighbors. Everyone can relate to this if you've ever lived in an apartment complex or watched The Golden Girls, but it's very culturally significant and a specific lifestyle in Miami."

A narrative told through song and physical comedy, El Chancletazo tells the story of how Josue Garcia grew up in Hialeah to become Miami's beloved bearded chonga Karla Croqueta. The show is part of Microtheater's current season, Miami Is Hot, with shows all themed around the city in some way.

"It's basically my story of being a kid and growing up in this loud, rambunctious environment, where my mother's a really huge personality with a lot of nuances and funny idioms, and I get into a bunch of trouble before getting my ass out of Hialeah. And you think I would move to Beverly Hills, but really I moved to Overtown."

Josue Garcia Courtesy photo

As he mimes a number of activities, including being hit with the titular object, Garcia explains that much of the show is pantomimed since there are few props. "It's told in a very comedic way, and I play all of these characters. It's supposed to run for 15 minutes, but sometimes I'll ramble for 20," he says.

"It's a lot of physical comedy and audience interaction. Since you're in a shipping container, it's very intimate, so I'll call [viewers] by my character names and make them a part of the show. You're not just an audience member, you're sitting in my mother's living room, maybe as a kid version of Josue. They become a part of my life and they walk away with a piece of that."

The size of the space is something entirely different than the massive productions that Garcia was helping create at El Tucán formerly, where he worked in a number of roles including production manager. "It's another part of my theater experience," he explains.

For Garcia, this kind of performing is nothing new. Music was his first art, playing the piano and the flute when he was young, followed by being in the chorus, which led to acting thanks to school musicals. "What's more fun than watching a 13-year-old do No, No, Nanette's 'Tea for Two?'" he jokes. "But I was really in love with performing and I still sing to this day. Drag actually happened by accident."

Being broke, wanting to explore different art, and being offered free drinks was how his drag career kicked off, but Garcia adds that this play isn't necessarily a reinvention of himself.

"I actually feel like I'm making my way full-circle. I'm not starting something new, even though it may be new to an audience that's grown to love Karla. I'm going back to my roots."

El Chancletazo. Shows every half hour from 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Every Sunday through August 5 at Microtheater Miami, 1490 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-814-6151; microtheatermiami.com. Tickets cost $6 via tickets.microtheatermiami.com.