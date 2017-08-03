Eyes on Miami: Drake, Future, DJ Khaled and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
July 26
International Champions Cup 2017 After Party with Flo Rida and Draymond Green at Wall: The official after party for the International Champions Cup featured Flo Rida, giving party goers “Good Feeling,” and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green. DJ Irie also took charge of the decks.
|
Lil Wayne
World Red Eye
July 27
El Clasico Miami Launch Celebration Hosted by Lil Wayne and Mack Maine at Ora: El Clasico Miami had its official launch party in the neon lights hosted by Lil Wayne and Mack Maine, who was also celebrating his birthday.
|
Marco La Villa, Ray Diaz, and Mauro La Villa
World Red Eye
Black & White Stripes: The Juventus Story Miami Premiere at The Miami Beach Edition: Black and White Stripes: The Juventus Story held its Miami premiere at the Miami Beach Edition. Presented by Jeep, the exclusive event had a cocktail hour at the private bar before the sold-out screening and a dinner afterwards at the Matador Room for VIPs with the filmmakers.
|
Drake
World Red Eye
July 28
Drake at Story: Drake took the stage Friday night to gave a performance for the books.
|
Terrell Owens and Alex Mitchell
World Red Eye
Terrell Owens at Doheny Room Fridays: Party goers, including former NFL star Terrell Owens, kicked off the weekend shenanigans by letting loose at Doheny Room.
|
French Montana
World Red Eye
July 29
French Montana at Story: Saturday night was unforgettable as French Montana gave an epic performance for party goers at Story.
|
DJ Khaled
World Red Eye
Official El Clasico After Party with DJ Khaled, Draymond Green and Kent Jones at Rockwell: Saturday night was one for the books as Rockwell hosted the Official El Clásico After Party with a performance from DJ Khaled and appearances from NBA player Draymond Green and rapper Kent Jones.
|
World Red Eye
PrimeSport’s Official El Clásico Hospitality at Hard Rock Stadium: PrimeSport, the Official Hospitality and Fan Travel Provider of El Clásico, hosted 800 excited fans from all over the world this past weekend at the official El Clásico hospitality suite located inside Hard Rock Stadium.
|
Future, Nicki Minaj, and Young Thug
World Red Eye
July 30
El Clásico Closing Celebration with Future, Nicki Minaj, and Young Thug at Story: Story was a packed house as attendees celebrated the end of El Clásico with an epic bash that brought out famous faces including Future, Nicki Minaj and Young Thug.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
|
Santlov, Skyler Grey, Dmitry Prut, and BNS
World Red Eye
Q&A Avant Gallery’s 2017 Midsummer Daydream Art Vernissage & Brunch: Avant Gallery held its inaugural Midsummer Daydream vernissage and brunch at the newly integrated gallery and restaurant concept Avant Gallery and LaMuse Cafe – located inside the Epic Hotel – accompanied by Miami’s elite, art collectors and admirers to toast the new Miami flagship and exhibit at the space. The private viewing was helmed by owner Dmitry Prut who was joined by three of the gallery’s top artists – Brooklyn-based street artist BNS, Miami-based photographer and graphic artist Santlov, and 17-year-old LA-based street artist Skyler Grey.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!