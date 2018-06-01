Eyes on Miami, Memorial Day 2018 Edition: Drake, Diddy, 50 Cent, and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
May 23
Fashion for Breakfast featuring The Hatch: Entrepreneurship & Motherhood: Guests gathered at Soho Beach House for a discussion on entrepreneurship and motherhood with Ariane Goldman, founder and CEO of Hatch, for their monthly Fashion for Breakfast series.
Novikov Miami Friends and Family Tasting: Miami welcomed the highly anticipated Novikov Miami Restaurant and Bar, a world-renowned Chinese-Japanese concept.
Rebecca Taylor x Style Saves Pop-Up at Soho Beach House: Rebecca Taylor, known for her designs that complement the fragile femme side of women while celebrating the strength in their femininity, hosted an intimate event at Soho Beach House in Miami with Style Saves.
May 24
Diddy, Rick Ross, Busta Rhymes, & Moneybagg Yo at Story Thursdays: Church was in session when Rick Ross and Diddy brought down the house at Story on Thursday night.
May 25
Drake, Diddy, and Migos at Story Fridays: Rappers Drake, Diddy, and Migos partied it up this Memorial Day weekend.
Gucci Mane at LIV: Gucci Mane and his wife Keyshia Ka’oir Davis, were spotted celebrating Memorial Day Weekend at LIV on Friday night. The couple was spotted dancing to Mane’s hottest hits.
May 27
Fabolous and Jadakiss at Studio 23 Sundays: Rappers Fabolous and Jadakiss had everyone at Studio 23 dancing to their “Theme Music.“
Future at Story Saturdays: Everyone was feeling the positive vibes from Future as he rolled up in style to Story on Saturday night.
Lil Wayne and Busta Rhymes at LIV on Sunday: Rapper Lil Wayne closed down the house at LIV on Sunday's Memorial Day rager. Wayne took over the stage for one show-stopping performance keeping party goers up all night long. Busta Rhymes was also spotted celebrating his Sunday night at LIV.
May 28
50 Cent at Rockwell Mondays: 50 Cent brought all the Memorial Day fun to Rockwell on Monday night. Party goers went wild when he took over the stage alongside Young Bucky and performed his hits such as”In Da Club” and “P.I.M.P.”.
May 29
YoungArts’ Carolina García Jayaram in Conversation with Michelle Weinberg at Bay Parc: The National YoungArts Foundation in partnership with Aimco hosted an intimate conversation between YoungArts President and CEO Carolina García Jayaram and artist Michelle Weinberg at Bay Parc Miami.
May 30
Brickell City Centre Hosts Miami Fashion Week’s Opening Runway Show by Oscar Carvallo: Miami Fashion Week (MIAFW) officially kicked off on Wednesday May 30 at Miami’s newest fashion epicenter, Brickell City Centre.
