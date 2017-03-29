Eyes on Miami: DNCE, Cuba Gooding Jr., Ja Rule, and Others

World Red Eye

March 16

Thursday Soiree at Marion: A little twist and shake at Marion, and you know your weekend is off to a good start.

Bow Wow World Red Eye

Twista and Bow Wow at Wall Thursdays: Twista turned the club around as his raps fascinated everyone when he and Bow Wow took on the night at Wall Thursday.

A-Trak and Cuba Gooding Jr. World Red Eye

March 17

Cuba Gooding Jr. and A-Trak at Story: Friday was a night for the books at Story when Cuba Gooding Jr. stopped by and threw in support for the "Turntable God," A-Trak, as he returned to turn up the club.

Dae Dae World Red Eye

Dae Dae at Rockwell Fridays: “Wat U Mean” you didn’t see Dae Dae at Rockwell Fridays? Champagne and beats all night long.

Danny Avila, the Stafford Brothers, and DJ Irie World Red Eye

March 18

Danny Avila and the Stafford Brothers at E11even Saturdays: Mad Candy and the Stafford Brothers made their way to E11even for some spring break fun. Even Danny Avila came by to party with them.

Ja Rule World Red Eye

Ja Rule at Story: Everyone had their phones out to catch the moment Ja Rule got up close and personal serenading Story Saturday night.

Lydon Smith and Robin Thicke World Red Eye

Robin Thicke and Michael Brun at LIV: Michael Brun prepped the crowd at LIV for Miami Music Week. Even Robin Thicke joined in on the fun.

DNCE World Red Eye

March 19

Rick Ross’ Official Rather You Than Me Album Release, With DNCE, Meek Mill, and Wale at LIV on Sunday: LIV on Sunday was full of famous faces: DNCE, Cuba Gooding Jr., Rick Ross, Meek Mill, and Wale showed up to cap off the weekend.

Meek Mill World Red Eye

March 20

Rick Ross and Meek Mill at Ransom Mondays at Mokai: Rick Ross and Meek Mill joined revelers at Mokai‘s Ransom Mondays party.

