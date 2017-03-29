Eyes on Miami: DNCE, Cuba Gooding Jr., Ja Rule, and Others
|
World Red Eye
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
March 16
Thursday Soiree at Marion: A little twist and shake at Marion, and you know your weekend is off to a good start.
|
Bow Wow
World Red Eye
Twista and Bow Wow at Wall Thursdays: Twista turned the club around as his raps fascinated everyone when he and Bow Wow took on the night at Wall Thursday.
|
A-Trak and Cuba Gooding Jr.
World Red Eye
March 17
Cuba Gooding Jr. and A-Trak at Story: Friday was a night for the books at Story when Cuba Gooding Jr. stopped by and threw in support for the "Turntable God," A-Trak, as he returned to turn up the club.
|
Dae Dae
World Red Eye
Dae Dae at Rockwell Fridays: “Wat U Mean” you didn’t see Dae Dae at Rockwell Fridays? Champagne and beats all night long.
|
Danny Avila, the Stafford Brothers, and DJ Irie
World Red Eye
March 18
Danny Avila and the Stafford Brothers at E11even Saturdays: Mad Candy and the Stafford Brothers made their way to E11even for some spring break fun. Even Danny Avila came by to party with them.
|
Ja Rule
World Red Eye
Ja Rule at Story: Everyone had their phones out to catch the moment Ja Rule got up close and personal serenading Story Saturday night.
|
Lydon Smith and Robin Thicke
World Red Eye
Robin Thicke and Michael Brun at LIV: Michael Brun prepped the crowd at LIV for Miami Music Week. Even Robin Thicke joined in on the fun.
|
DNCE
World Red Eye
March 19
Rick Ross’ Official Rather You Than Me Album Release, With DNCE, Meek Mill, and Wale at LIV on Sunday: LIV on Sunday was full of famous faces: DNCE, Cuba Gooding Jr., Rick Ross, Meek Mill, and Wale showed up to cap off the weekend.
|
Meek Mill
World Red Eye
March 20
Rick Ross and Meek Mill at Ransom Mondays at Mokai: Rick Ross and Meek Mill joined revelers at Mokai‘s Ransom Mondays party.
