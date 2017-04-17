Eyes on Miami: DJ Khaled, Rory McIlroy, Flo Rida, and Others

DJ Khaled World Red Eye

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

April 6

DJ Khaled and 2 Chainz at Story: Story was all gold Thursday night as DJ Khaled and 2 Chainz brought out the keys and the chains to success.

Thursday Soirée at Marion: It might be warm in Miami, but Thursday Soirée at Marion keeps it cool.

April 7

Basement Miami Hosts Pride Kick-Off Celebration: Basement Miami hosted an official Pride party to kick off the weekend celebration, with New York party icon and outlandish event producer Susanne Bartsch and New York City socialite and nightlife guru Brian Rafferty. Partygoers danced the night away to beats by DJ Eddie Martinez, alongside Basement’s one and only Gio, of Gio’s Total Split Show. Many attendees were glittering from head to toe courtesy of the fabulous Glitter Kru. Donations were accepted at the door to benefit Impulse South Florida.

Ora Fridays: Gianluca Vacchi brought his style of live-out-loud fun to Ora, where it was all moves and grooves Friday night.

April 8

House Saturdays at Wall: It’s always a house party at Wall Saturday nights, especially with Federico Scavo on the decks throwing some fly tunes to the infamous Wallers.

Swim Club at Hyde Beach: Damaged Goods provided the soundtrack to a picture-perfect Swim Club at Hyde Beach.

Lil Jon at Story: Lil Jon turned the house down as he took over Story Saturday night and gave revelers a star-studded weekend to remember.

Milord Lounge Saturdays: Milord Lounge had everyone feeling high as they enjoyed dancing, music, and liquid confidence.

April 9

Flo Rida, Sam Barrington, and HaHa Clinton-Dix at LIV on Sunday: LIV on a Sunday night is the place to be. Even Flo Rida comes out to kick back and enjoy the night.

April 10

Flo Rida and Pleasure P at Rockwell Mondays: As Rockwell spun out of control with Monday madness, Flo Rida stepped in for a dance.

April 11

Rory McIlroy at Favela Beach at Wall: Pro golfer Rory McIlroy joined Wallers for Favela Beach Tuesday night for an epic fete with bottle service and jams from the one and only Ruen.

