Eyes on Miami: DJ Khaled, Rory McIlroy, Flo Rida, and Others

Eyes on Miami: Usher, Austin Mahone, and Stranger Things Stars


Eyes on Miami: DJ Khaled, Rory McIlroy, Flo Rida, and Others

Monday, April 17, 2017 at 10:05 a.m.
By World Red Eye
DJ Khaled
DJ Khaled
World Red Eye
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

April 6

DJ Khaled and 2 Chainz at Story: Story was all gold Thursday night as DJ Khaled and 2 Chainz brought out the keys and the chains to success.

Eyes on Miami: DJ Khaled, Rory McIlroy, Flo Rida, and Others
World Red Eye

Thursday Soirée at Marion: It might be warm in Miami, but Thursday Soirée at Marion keeps it cool.

Gio Profera
Gio Profera
World Red Eye

April 7

Basement Miami Hosts Pride Kick-Off Celebration: Basement Miami hosted an official Pride party to kick off the weekend celebration, with New York party icon and outlandish event producer Susanne Bartsch and New York City socialite and nightlife guru Brian Rafferty. Partygoers danced the night away to beats by DJ Eddie Martinez, alongside Basement’s one and only Gio, of Gio’s Total Split Show. Many attendees were glittering from head to toe courtesy of the fabulous Glitter Kru. Donations were accepted at the door to benefit Impulse South Florida.

Sarah Abruna
Sarah Abruna
World Red Eye

Ora Fridays: Gianluca Vacchi brought his style of live-out-loud fun to Ora, where it was all moves and grooves Friday night.

Eyes on Miami: DJ Khaled, Rory McIlroy, Flo Rida, and Others
World Red Eye

April 8

House Saturdays at Wall: It’s always a house party at Wall Saturday nights, especially with Federico Scavo on the decks throwing some fly tunes to the infamous Wallers.

Eyes on Miami: DJ Khaled, Rory McIlroy, Flo Rida, and Others
World Red Eye

Swim Club at Hyde Beach: Damaged Goods provided the soundtrack to a picture-perfect Swim Club at Hyde Beach.

Lil Jon
Lil Jon
World Red Eye

Lil Jon at Story: Lil Jon turned the house down as he took over Story Saturday night and gave revelers a star-studded weekend to remember.

Eva Tschenett
Eva Tschenett
World Red Eye

Milord Lounge Saturdays: Milord Lounge had everyone feeling high as they enjoyed dancing, music, and liquid confidence.

Collin Alford Jr. and Flo Rida
Collin Alford Jr. and Flo Rida
World Red Eye

April 9

Flo Rida, Sam Barrington, and HaHa Clinton-Dix at LIV on Sunday: LIV on a Sunday night is the place to be. Even Flo Rida comes out to kick back and enjoy the night.

Mahila Snyder
Mahila Snyder
World Red Eye

April 10

Flo Rida and Pleasure P at Rockwell Mondays: As Rockwell spun out of control with Monday madness, Flo Rida stepped in for a dance.

Navin Chatani, Rory McIlroy, and Antonio Martucci
Navin Chatani, Rory McIlroy, and Antonio Martucci
World Red Eye

April 11

Rory McIlroy at Favela Beach at Wall: Pro golfer Rory McIlroy joined Wallers for Favela Beach Tuesday night for an epic fete with bottle service and jams from the one and only Ruen.

