Eyes on Miami: DJ Khaled, Backstreet Boys, Iron Lyon and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

June 9

iHeartSummer ’17 Weekend By AT&T at Fontainebleau: The iHeartSummer ’17 Weekend by AT&T kicked off with today’s top artists at the legendary Fontainebleau Miami Beach. The weekend long event celebrated all things summer and included performances by DJ Khaled, Halsey, Miley Cyrus, Backstreet Boys, Fifth Harmony, Noah Cyrus, Tinashe and Luis Fonsi on the hotel’s iconic poolscape.

June 10

iHeartSummer ’17 Weekend By AT&T Celebrity Volleyball Tournament at Fontainebleau: iHeartSummer ’17 Weekend included an All-Star celebrity beach volleyball tournament hosted by Nick Cannon and Rich Eisen with special correspondent, Rocsi Diaz. The tournament featured a star-studded roster of team captains including Backstreet Boys, Kel Mitchell, Kat Graham, and Katrina Bowden, as well as players from the National Volleyball League.

June 11

Opening Night of Second Sundays at Faena Forum: Faena Miami Beach kicked off of the first edition of Second Sundays at Faena Forum. As part of its mission to maintain culture at the heart of Faena District, Faena Forum invited the communities of Miami and Miami Beach to enjoy an immersive, participatory and site-specific art installation with angeles veloces arcanos fugaces that reimagines a roller dancing rink created by contemporary artist duo assume vivid astro focus (avaf). Held at Faena Forum—the OMA designed cultural centerpiece of Faena Miami Beach – Second Sundays – which was free and open to the public – welcomed over 1,300 adults and children who came to enjoy the roller dancing, art, and music.

June 13

Adriana Degreas Celebrates Opening of Flagship in Merrick Park: Brazilian swimwear designer Adriana Degreas opened her American flagship location at the Shops at Merrick Park with a party for over 150 guests. Hostesses included journalist Danie Gomez Ortigoza; blogger Kelly Saks; TV personality Andrea Minski; and model Johanna Cure, who were all dressed in the designer’s resort-style collection.

June 15

Prodigy of Mobb Deep at Wall Thursdays: Prodigy MobbDeep went out and partied with Wallers who were throwing up shots and throwing down with Don Hot Thursday night.

PAMM Third Thursdays Poplife Social Featuring Jo Mersa Marley: PAMM celebrated National Caribbean Month with a lively Third Thursday. Jo Mersa Marley kept the crowd dancing on the waterfront terrace, while guests enjoyed cocktails from Verde and got creative with exhibition-inspired art-making. In the member’s lounge, PAMM held its New Member Summer Celebration with drinks courtesy of Beck’s, Kim Crawford and SAAM by SLS Brickell. Inside the galleries, guests checked out PAMM’s new exhibitions celebrating Caribbean artists.

Rock the Mic at Faena Theater: Guests channeled their inner rockstars at Faena Theater on Thursday night for Rock the Mic karaoke night. The unconventional karaoke experience, hosted by Christina Getty and Suzy Buckley Woodward in partnership with Toys for Boys and sponsored by Don Julio Tequila, welcomed guests to take their place on stage and sing their hearts out with the live house band, Higher Ground.

June 16

Axwell, Ingrosso and Ronaldinho at Story: Story was on another level of electro madness when the well known duo Axwell & Ingrosso proved that there is “More than You Know” about them. Ronaldinho danced along to all they had to offer.

Doheny Room Fridays: Things got turnt at the Doheny Room, as party goers danced their hearts out to the point of no recollection.

June 17

Kyrie Irving, Tory Lanez, Mo Wilkerson and Vernon Butler at Story: Kyrie Irving, Mo Wilkerson and Vernon Butler joined in on the confetti party Saturday at Story. The night just kept getting better, especially when Tory Lanez grabbed the mic and collaborated with Iron Lyon for a night of “Cold Hard Love.”

Stretch Armstrong at Boombox at Basement Miami: Party goers wigged out Saturday night with Stretch Armstrong as he kept the party popping for more than “future memories” to be made at Basement Miami.

June 18

Zion and Lennox at Story: It seemed like all of Miami came out to Story to dance along to the popular reggaeton music duo Zion Y Lennox.

June 19

Magnum Mondays at STK: Every Monday STK does what they do best and kept it social with DJ Phlipz running the weeknight tunes.

Rockwell Mondays: Rockwell closed out its Neon Weekend party with Iron Lyon and a full spectrum of color.

