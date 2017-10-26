Eyes on Miami: DJ Khaled and Asahd, III Points, 2 Chainz, and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
October 15
III Points 2017: Back for its fifth year, III Points curated a lineup of cutting-edge international performances and the best of Miami’s music scene. During the three days of the festival, audiences enjoyed more than 85 performers, including Gorillaz, the xx, Mark Ronson, Bonobo, Nicolas Jaar, and Willow Smith. III Points also took over the town with lectures, labs, tech talks, music and gallery showcases, and a fully immersive main festival ground at Mana Wynwood.
October 19
2 Chainz, Karrueche Tran, and Lil Durk at Story: 2 Chainz, Karrueche Tran, and Lil Durk let loose at Story for an insane start to the weekend.
October 20
London on da Track at LIV: The crowd at LIV was moving like a spider when London on da Track took over the decks and had everyone fist-pumping till the early morning.
Fifth-Annual Chef Showdown at South Beach Seafood Festival: The fifth-annual South Beach Seafood Festival celebrated the success of South Florida’s culinary scene and the best in seafood. The weekend’s main events included a VIP competition at the Chef Showdown, presented by Cambria Wines, Goya, Land Rover N&S Dade, and Herradura. MC Kelly Blanco and honorary chef Ralph Pagano helped 16 toques in the Macy’s Showcase Kitchen in the Goya Culinary Pavilion. A thousand guests walked around the Land Rover N&S Dade hospitality village to sample the dishes of each battling chef and then voted for their favorite in each of the eight battles. Then the chefs took the stage for what was a high-energy, topnotch cooking contest.
Athina Divina Expo and Miami Symphony Orchestra Pop-Up Series in the Miami Design District: Athina Divina Expo, a fundraiser for Miami Symphony Orchestra in the heart of the Miami Design District, was an unique event with the best names in art, design, fashion and lifestyle. The Expo featured the first MISO Pop Up series concert by Eduardo Marturet and the spectacular Miami Symphony Orchestra.
October 21
Swim Club at Hyde Beach: Hyde Beach was full of squads, buds, and tons of bubbly parading poolside.
YG, Brody Jenner, and DJ Mustard at Story Saturdays: Party goers were "popping it and shaking it" at Story to the rhymes and raps of YG and RJ, keeping even Brody Jenner on his feet.
Road to Wynwood Fear Factory Pre-Party at Wall: The Road to Wynwood Fear Factory Pre-Party was held at Wall for a spooky night of house with Chicco Secco.
Asahd Khaled’s First Birthday Hosted by DJ Khaled and Sean “Diddy” Combs at LIV: DJ Khaled and his fiancé Nicole Tuck threw a lavish birthday bash for their 1-year-old son Asahd and transformed Miami’s hottest nightclub, LIV, into an over the top jungle. LIV was transformed into the ultimate day club playground equipped with wild greenery, real tigers and party host, Sean “Diddy” Combs. During the fete, which was presented by Tot Living by Haute Living, Asahd sat upon his throne as King of the Jungle. There were live dancers, who were dressed as jungle animals, a jungle-themed photo booth and a “baby valet” station, where the kids could take a test drive around in toy luxury automobiles. Of course, the event wasn’t just about celebrating; it was also about giving back. Khaled asked that donations be made to UNICEF. Notable attendees included Diddy, Karolina Kurkova, Jonathan Cheban, Lisa and Lenny Hochstein, Fat Joe’s wife Lorena Cartegna, David Grutman and wife Isabela.
October 23
Trey Songz, Belly, and Nav at Rockwell Mondays: Rockwell held one hell of a Monday party with birthdays, booze, and Trey Songz serenading the crowd that included artists Nav and Belly.
