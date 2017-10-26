Eyes on Miami: DJ Khaled and Asahd, III Points, 2 Chainz, and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

October 15

III Points 2017: Back for its fifth year, III Points curated a lineup of cutting-edge international performances and the best of Miami’s music scene. During the three days of the festival, audiences enjoyed more than 85 performers, including Gorillaz, the xx, Mark Ronson, Bonobo, Nicolas Jaar, and Willow Smith. III Points also took over the town with lectures, labs, tech talks, music and gallery showcases, and a fully immersive main festival ground at Mana Wynwood.