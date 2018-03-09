 


Mia Moretti and Margot
Mia Moretti and Margot
World Red Eye

Eyes on Miami: Diplo, Travis Scott, Mia Moretti, and Others

World Red Eye | March 9, 2018 | 10:00am
AA

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

March 1

La Centrale Grand-Opening Celebration at Brickell City Centre: Italian food hall La Centrale transported guests on a culinary and sensory trip through Italy to celebrate the 40,000-square-foot food hall’s highly anticipated grand opening at Brickell City Centre. Managing partners Jacopo Giustiniani and Matthias Kiehm welcomed more than 1,000 partygoers through the first level, which was reimagined as "La Centrale Airways."

Eyes on Miami: Diplo, Travis Scott, Mia Moretti, and Others
World Red Eye

March 2

Seventh-Annual Wine, Women & Shoes Benefiting Nicklaus Children’s Hospital at JW Marriott Marquis Miami: Nearly 600 women slipped into stilettos to be a part of the seventh-annual Wine, Women & Shoes (WW&S), benefiting the kids and families at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital. The sold-out fete took place at the JW Marriott Marquis Miami, was MC'ed by Local 10 morning news anchor Jacey Birch, and included a fashion show by Jitrois.

Diplo
Diplo
World Red Eye

Diplo at Story: Diplo had everyone going low when he took over the club, where he played an epic set that had revelers up all night long.

Eyes on Miami: Diplo, Travis Scott, Mia Moretti, and Others
World Red Eye

Rockwell Fridays: Crespo kept the tunes at full speed Friday night as Rockwell's party people raged to the beats.

Travis Scott
Travis Scott
World Red Eye

March 3

Travis Scott at Story Saturdays: Travis Scott caused a storm at Story, giving the Miami audience “Goosebumps.”

Sophie Chenie
Sophie Chenie
World Red Eye

March 4

Lou La Vie Classics & Coffee: Lou La Vie Members Club, together with We Are Curated, celebrated the first Classics & Coffee of the year with car collectors and members. During the exhibition of the cars, the Lou La Vie Members Club offered an exquisite private brunch for its members.

