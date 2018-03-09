Eyes on Miami: Diplo, Travis Scott, Mia Moretti, and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

March 1



La Centrale Grand-Opening Celebration at Brickell City Centre: Italian food hall La Centrale transported guests on a culinary and sensory trip through Italy to celebrate the 40,000-square-foot food hall’s highly anticipated grand opening at Brickell City Centre. Managing partners Jacopo Giustiniani and Matthias Kiehm welcomed more than 1,000 partygoers through the first level, which was reimagined as "La Centrale Airways."

World Red Eye