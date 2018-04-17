"Design Lab," Frost Science's New Exhibition, Is a Crash Course in Engineering

The Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science's exhibitions have taught visitors many things in the past year. Last summer, for instance, the show "The Mechanicals" revealed how automata are brought to life. "Brain: The Inside Story" showed guests last fall that the brain can repair itself after injury.

This spring, a new exhibition has come to Frost Science, and it is, likewise, as informing as it is entertaining. That is to say, it's pretty engaging. The show, "Design Lab: Engineering," teaches visitors — through variou displays and hands-on activities — about the challenges engineers face in their field.

"The world has a lot of complex technical issues that need to be addressed, and we don’t have enough engineers to help develop solutions," says Trevor Powers, Frost Science's senior vice president of engineering and facilities. "I would like our guests to walk out of 'Design Lab: Engineering' wanting to be an engineer and then taking the next steps to make it happen."