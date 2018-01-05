Eyes on Miami, New Year's Eve Edition: Demi Lovato, Rick Ross, and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

December 28

Rick Ross at Wall Thursdays: Rapper Rick Ross performed at Wall on Thursday night as he celebrated with his crew.

DJ Khaled World Red Eye

December 29



DJ Khaled and Busta Rhymes at Story: Party goers had “Wild Thoughts” as DJ Khaled performed at Story. Even Busta Rhymes was spotted at the club on Friday night.

The Fat Jew World Red Eye

December 30



Pour One Out for 2017 Hosted by The Fat Jew at Nikki Beach Miami Beach: Nikki Beach Miami Beach hosted a special edition of Rosé Saturdays featuring Pink Party. Guests poured one out for 2017 and pre-gamed New Years with The Fat Jew.

Rae Sremmurd World Red Eye

Rae Sremmurd at Rockwell: Rae Sremmurd returned to Rockwell to give an epic performance to party goers.

Martina Navratilova, Gloria Porcella, Olga Belova, and Christina Vita Coleman World Red Eye

The Gold Experience by Filippo Boccara and Gloria Porcella: At the Gold Experience, a private party hosted by French Filippo Boccara and Italian Gloria Porcella, guests celebrated New Year’s Eve early with live music and friends from all over the world.

Demi Lovato World Red Eye

December 31



Demi Lovato and Kygo Ring in 2018 Poolside at Fontainebleau Miami Beach: Demi Lovato and Kygo celebrated New Year’s Eve 2018 as they performed at Fontainebleau Miami Beach. Demi Lovato was “Sorry Not Sorry” for looking like a ten as she delivered a show-stopping performance. Next, Kygo stepped up to the decks and conquered the night. Rae Sremmurd made a special performance with Kygo.

Halsey and G-Eazy World Red Eye

G-Eazy and Halsey Host New Year’s Eve 2018 at E11even: In the end it was “Him & I,” – that's the 2018 mindset G-Eazy and Halsey had as they celebrated the New Year at E11even.

Gianluca Vacchi World Red Eye

Gianluca Vacchi Hosts New Year’s Eve 2018 The Black Tie Extravaganza at Wall: Gianluca Vacchi showed off his iconic dance moves and a banging set at Wall‘s NYE Black Tie Extravaganza.

JC Chasez and Lance Bass World Red Eye

JC Chasez and Lance Bass at New Year’s Eve 2018 at 1 Hotel South Beach Rooftop: Brooklyn-based DJ duo Bedouin rang in 2018 a full 18 stories above Miami Beach overlooking the ocean at 1 Hotel South Beach Rooftop. JC Chasez, Lance Bass, and other guests celebrated New Year’s Eve with a midnight champagne toast and danced to Bedouin’s hypnotic blend of deep house and techno beats.

Travis Scott World Red Eye

Travis Scott Hosts New Year’s Eve 2018 at LIV: Travis Scott had everyone's New Year beginning with “goosebumps” when he took over the LIV stage.

Nervo World Red Eye

Nervo Hosts New Year’s Eve 2018 at Wet at W South Beach: Nervo electrified Miami’s New Year’s Eve, making sure 2017 went out with a bang at the W South Beach.

Trey Songz World Red Eye

Trey Songz Hosts New Year’s Eve 2018 at Rockwell: There was "nobody else like" Trey Songz as he celebrated the New Year at Rockwell for an amazing takeover.

Gio Profera World Red Eye

New Year’s Eve 2018 at Sweet Liberty: Party goers rang in 2018 at Sweet Liberty.

Wiz Khalifa and Izabela Guedes World Red Eye

January 1



Wiz Khalifa at Rockwell Mondays: Wiz Khalifa and his girlfriend Izabela Guedes celebrated the first night of 2018 at Rockwell on Monday.