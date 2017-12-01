Classic Films in Miami This December

December is here, but you won't get an ounce of snow — you live in Miami, duh. But you can feel a winter chill inside a dark, air-conditioned cinema. When it comes to the classics this month, these theaters will grab your attention.

Coral Gables Art Cinema

In anticipation of James Franco's The Disaster Artist, Gables Cinema will show the infamous film by Tommy Wiseau, The Room. It will screen December 1 and December 2 at 11:30 p.m. and will be accompanied by a talk December 11 with the film's costar Greg Sestero, whose memoirs were adapted into Franco's feature about the film's insane creation.

The late-night series After Hours will continue with Hairspray on 35mm December 9. Guillermo del Toro's Hellboy on 35mm will close the late-night screening series December 16, the same weekend that his latest film, The Shape of Water will be released.

West Side Story will show on 70mm December 2, 3, and 4. Both parts of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows will screen the same weekend, the first December 2 and the second December 3.

Movies on the Mile and Gables Cinema will cohost a free outdoor screening of Home Alone December 7, and Family Day at Aragon will screen E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial December 9 and 10 for its 35th anniversary. The cinema will also show Billy Wilder's The Major and the Minor December 12.

Miami Beach Cinematheque



Though they're not necessarily classics yet, the Independent Spirit Award-winning films will be screened at Miami Beach Cinematheque's yearly retrospective this month. They include Faces Places, The Killing of a Sacred Deer, Beach Rats, Lady Bird, Good Time, Marjorie Prime, The Florida Project, The Disaster Artist, and The Lovers.

Warner Bros.

Nite Owl Theater

Nite Owl offers a jam-packed month of movies screening nearly every evening. The month kicks off with Terminator 2 on 35mm December 1, 2, and 3. Also on deck are Repo Man December 1 and 2, The Running Man on 35mm December 2, and two free screenings of Frozen December 3.

In time for Miami Art Week, Nite Owl's Arthouse A-Go-Go includes some of the series' greatest hits, all on 35mm. Look for Hausu December 4, 9, and 10; Liquid Sky December 5 and 8; Santa Sangre December 6 and 9; Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me December 7, 9, and 10; The Holy Mountain December 7, 8, and 9; and El Topo December 8 and 10.

The month continues with Batman Returns on 35mm, Led Zeppelin's The Song Remains the Same on 35mm, and The Last Waltz all screening December 15. Following on December 16 are the Led Zep film plus Woodstock 1970 (Director's Cut) on 35mm. The latter will play December 17 too.

Nite Owl will show Christmas movies galore in the final weeks of the month, with Gremlins, Home Alone 2, and Die Hard showing on 35mm both December 22 and 23. A Muppet Christmas Carol and A Christmas Story on 35mm will screen December 24.

December 29 will see Coming to America on 35mm, Trading Places, and Eddie Murphy's Raw. December 30 will have screenings of Brewster's Millions, The Toy, Coming to America on 35mm, and Get Crazy on 35mm. The last day of the year holds a surprise family matinee.

Columbia Pictures

O Cinema Wynwood



This month, O Cinema will continue its Girl Gang Flicks: A Sip-N-Series with a showing of the Shelley Long-starring Troop Beverly Hills December 13. Each ticket comes with a special drink, and this month it's the Cookie Cocktail.

The venue will open James Franco's The Disaster Artist December 15 and show Tommy Wiseau's The Room the same weekend, December 15 and 16.

