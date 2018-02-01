Eyes on Miami: David Beckham, Pharrell Williams, Post Malone, and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
January 26
Ludacris and Jermaine Dupri at LIV: Ludacris and Jermaine Dupri had the crowd at LIV shaking their “Money Maker” all night long.
January 27
2018 Pegasus World Cup Invitational Featuring LIV Pop-Up at Gulfstream Park: The $16 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational returned to Gulfstream Park for its second year on Saturday, as The Stronach Group presented the world’s richest race. Nearly 10,000 fans, celebrities, horse racing elites, Miami influencers, socialites, and others witnessed horse Gun Runner, ridden by Jockey Florent Geroux, reign supreme. Belinda Stronach, Chairman and President of The Stronach Group, partnered with David Grutman to bring the LIV Boardwalk Village Pop-Up to the race. Ludacris hosted headliner Post Malone and DJ Ruckus stunned the crowd for a show stopping performance.
Istituto Marangoni Grand Opening of The New Miami School of Fashion: Istituto Marangoni Miami opened the first U.S. campus of Italy’s leading fashion, art, and design school, bringing together industry leaders, alumni, and celebrities for a VIP ribbon cutting and grand opening party in Miami’s Design District.
Rockwell Saturdays: Devin Lucien and ATG aimed to create a night to remember at Rockwell.
January 28
David Beckham Hosts Fútbol Miami MLS Owners Celebration Dinner at Komodo: On Monday, David Beckham announced the launch of Major League Soccer's official expansion to Miami at the Adrienne Arsht Center. Beckham celebrated the big news at Komodo alongside co-owners Marcelo Claure, Jorge and Jose Mas, and Simon Fuller.
Wilmer Valderrama at LIV on Sunday: Things escalated quickly at LIV on Sunday as DJ Ruckus took over the club and actor Wilmer Valderrama began celebrating his 38th birthday two days early.
January 29
David Beckham Announces Major League Soccer Expansion Club in Miami at Adrienne Arsht Center: The city of Miami has officially been granted a Major League Soccer expansion team, Commissioner Don Garber announced at the Adrienne Arsht Center. The club will be owned by a group of entrepreneurs including soccer icon and former MLS player David Beckham; Marcelo Claure, Sprint CEO, SoftBank board member and long-time Miami-resident and entrepreneur; Jorge and Jose Mas, the Miami-based leaders of telecommunications and construction giant MasTec; Masayoshi Son, founder and CEO of SoftBank; and entertainment entrepreneur and manager, Simon Fuller.
Flo Rida at Studio 23: It was a full house at Studio 23 as rapper Flo Rida had party goers droppin it “Low” on Monday night.
