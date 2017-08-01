menu

Dara Friedman’s "Perfect Stranger" Is PAMM’s Largest Showcase of a Miami Artist

Tuesday, August 1, 2017 at 8 a.m.
By Liz Tracy
A still from Dara Friedman's Dancer.EXPAND
A still from Dara Friedman's Dancer.
Dara Friedman, courtesy the artist and Gavin Brown’s enterprise, New York
In 2014, the German-born, Miami-based artist Dara Friedman’s film about a local man, Ishmael Bermudez, earned a showing at Art Basel Miami Beach. The film followed Bermudez, a character who lives on a valuable plot of land in the Brickell area, where he believes archeological remnants of an ancient native culture lurk within a freshwater spring. This strange but valuable tale, illustrating much about this city and the cultures therein, was titled Ishmael and the Well of Ancient Mysteries. It was one of two of Friedman’s films screened during the film sector of Art Basel Miami Beach 2014. For many Miami artists, seeing a truly Miami story displayed formally in an event that descends upon the city as opposed to blooming from within was a revelation.

Perez Art Museum Miami knows the value of Friedman’s work and is showcasing her first career survey, "Perfect Stranger," launching on November 3, 2017, and running through Art Basel into March 2018. It’s significant that the museum will put a local’s work on display at such an important and busy time, the largest show of a Miami artist at PAMM. A student of experimental filmmaker Peter Kubelka and talented artist, Friedman is deserving of this time and space for her work.

“Dara’s work is totally unique,” assesses curator Rene Morales. “She takes up the rigorously experimental tradition of structural filmmaking and updates it with new ideas and effects that feel utterly fresh and that are always extremely emotionally affecting. The imagery in her films is dazzlingly rich, and her work has an almost visceral effect on viewers.”

He says her work resists categorization, calling it “a hybrid practice that merges aspects of experimental cinema with an almost sculptural approach to film installation. Her experiments with large numbers of participants in her more recent work can be described almost as a new kind of social practice.”

That is reflective in the 17 emotionally impactful film and video works featured in "Perfect Stranger." While one gallery will be open, mixing light and sounds from different works, the other will be closed with soundproofed rooms and seating for each film, offering two different experiences of the work. On display will be 1998’s hypnotic film Government Cut Freestyle which shows young people jumping off South Pointe Park pier into the Government Cut waterway; 2001’s Romance, featuring 70 kissing couples shot in Rome while on walks with her daughter; and 2011’s Dancer which is co-produced by PAMM. The latter shows a variety of people dancing in different styles making their way through Miami’s sidewalks.

A still from Friedman's Rite.EXPAND
A still from Friedman's Rite.
Dara Friedman, courtesy the artist and Gavin Brown’s Enterprise, New York

“Dara is one of Miami’s most widely acclaimed artists; her work has been exhibited at prestigious venues throughout the world,” Morales reflects. “At the same time, she has served for over two decades as a veritable pillar in this community, playing a pivotal role in the development of the Miami art scene by serving as an important nexus point for many collectors, artists, gallerists, writers, and curators, here and elsewhere, while providing crucial support for many of her fellow local artists.” Her PAMM show during Art Basel will definitely draw more eyes to Miami artists and the great work being done here.

"Dara Friedman: Perfect Stranger." November 3 to March 3, 2018 at the Perez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-375-3000; pamm.org. Admission costs $16 for adults, $12 for seniors, students, and youth ages 7 to 18, and free for members and children ages 6 and under.

Liz Tracy
Liz Tracy has her master’s degree in religion from Florida State University. She has written for publications such as Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, and Ocean Drive. Liz spent three years as New Times Broward-Palm Beach’s music editor and is currently the managing editor at Tom Tom Magazine.
Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM)
1103 Biscayne Blvd.
Miami, FL 33132

305-375-3000

pamm.org

