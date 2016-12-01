Curated Art Fashion by Patricia Field Comes to White Dot Gallery for Basel

EXPAND Photo by Johnny Rozsa

Starting today, sartorial pioneer Patricia Field will take over the White Dot Gallery in Wynwood. For the entire month's duration, the gallery will showcase works the Emmy-Award winning costumer has curated. The exhibit's focus will be on what Field refers to as art fashion, i.e., unique, made-to-order clothing and accessories created by nine artists she's collaborated with.

Field is best known for her work as the costume designer for Sex and the City and The Devil Wears Prada, but she got her start in 1966 with the opening of her eponymous boutique in downtown Manhattan. Her storefront quickly became synonymous with cutting edge, statement fashion, and for launching the careers of many creatives, designers and stylists. In recent years, she began asking artists to paint on clothing and would stock their one-of-a-kind pieces in her shop.

After selling the store in early 2016, Field decided to transform her website into an art fashion gallery where people can view and shop the designs. She's since done two runway shows in Berlin and New York City, and says the positive response has readied her to hop on the Art Basel Miami train. In addition to the art as fashion items, Field has curated a collection of sculptures, paintings and photos by the nine featured designers plus four others.

"I think of it as a bazaar of art fashion, painting, sculpture, and photos. My style has always been very full on content as opposed to minimalistic. It will be full of objects and fashion. I think it’s going to be exciting," says Field.

Everything displayed will be available for purchase, and prices range from $100 for a T-shirt painted by Tom Knight (aka Tom Tom Fashions), to a $2,000 coat done by acclaimed artist, Suzan Pitt. Fans of the artistically-driven designs include Beyonce, Miley Cyrus, and Madonna.

Each piece is an original and represents Fields' long standing interest in the art world. She believes fashion should be an expression of individuality and worries fast fashion has become so prevalent it threatens to thwart creativity. "I’m just as opposed to dressing in head-to-toe Chanel as I am in dressing in head-to-toe Zara because it doesn’t allow a person to style themselves individually," she explains.

Field may be in her seventies, but she's still hard at work and in demand. Apart from her art fashion collaborations, she's currently doing the costumes for the TV show Younger, which is gearing up to shoot its fourth season. She's owned a condo in South Beach since the late 80s and says she's looking forward to spending more time in Miami and her Art Basel debut.

