Cupid's Undie Run Brings Bikini-Clad Racers Back to Miami

Amadeus McCaskill

As if Miami's dress code wasn't revealing enough, once a year, fun runners take to the streets in an epic scanty fashion show of sorts: Cupid's Undie Run.

This is the run's second year in Miami, and it kicks off on Saturday, February 11th at Mana Wynwood — just ahead of Valentine's Day.

Miami is one of 47 cities worldwide that hosts such a run, all to raise funds and awareness for neurofibromatosis (NF) research. This year, the charity hopes to raise $4 million (to beat last year's $3.6).

So what to wear?

"In a city where less is more, supporters have donned outfits with tutus and funky socks and some down to their bikinis," says Priscilla Perez, the Miami Race Director, of last year's outfit assortment. "Men wear boy shorts and body paint. Because it kicks off near Valentine's Day, hence the event name, supporters dress up in all shades of red."

Runners gather after the race. Courtesy of Cupid's Undie Run

At one mile, the run is really suitable for almost any fitness level — and there no actual winners. Virtue is its own reward, after all.

Besides, the after-race plans are a reward in themselves. Perez says runners can enjoy "a big party on the Mana Wynwood Tent with DJ Laz from Hits 97.3 FM as the emcee" and "a full bar with sponsors including Pitbull's vodka VOLI305, Miami Club Rum and Red Bull, to name a few."

So get (half) naked, run, drink, and dance — all in the name of a cure for neurofibromatosis.

The run starts at 2 p.m. (doors open at 12 p.m.) at Mana Wynwood, 2250 NW Second Avenue, on Saturday, February 11th. Registration costs $35 and runners can register online.

