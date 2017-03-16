Crown Fountain Artist Jaume Plensa Brings Giant Sculpture to Museum Park

EXPAND Nick Garcia Photography

Visitors to the PAMM's Museum Park are in for a new surprise since the recent acquisition of a monumental piece by renowned sculptor Jaume Plensa. Titled Looking Into My Dreams, Awilda, the 39-foot-tall sculpture depicts the elongated face of the titular Awilda, eyes closed in meditation, perched close to the Biscayne Bay.

Awilda isn't a public figure or well-known at all. In fact, this is what Plensa cherishes about her. She's “a girl that was born in the Dominican Republic and came to live in Spain,” he notes, and this is enough to lend her importance in Plensa's larger project: he's actively “trying to embrace the largest mosaic of people from different origins.”

"I did a piece in Chicago, Crown Fountain, in 2004. I filmed 1000 faces of people in Chicago from all origins and ages,” Plensa explains, regarding his widely recognized public video and sculptural installation. For this latest series of portraiture, Plensa says he's drawing exclusively on female subjects. “I've been working with the concept of the female... I consider memory female. The work is a celebration of femininity,” he says. According to Plensa, the work stems from a profound appreciation for the feminine, the spirit of creation and nurture. “Man, in a funny way, is more of an accident. A beautiful and funny accident, but still,” he muses.

“But man also has a part of femininity,” he acknowledges. This drive towards the femme is integrated with a sort of gentleness of spirit that Plensa hopes people can take away from his work.

“People always ask me if they can touch [my sculptures],” he notes. “I say, 'please do not touch – caress.' I want them to approach reality in a different way.”

Awilda seems happy to impart this notion to passersby, her stoic expression and calm demeanor a beacon for introspective living. The work clearly spoke to Jorge Pérez, who collected Awilda from its previous home in Chicago's Millennium Park and relocated it to the new waterfront digs.

When asked about public art as a larger concept, Plensa becomes excited. “The public space is where you can share your ideas with a community,” he enthuses, “you have introduced a kind of beauty into the everyday.” He believes the public sphere is more active and engaging than typical art viewing spaces. “There's an exchange of energy, you can show people a way to look at the same landscape with completely different eyes,” he posits. Creating installations for everyday life incites a passion in Plensa unparalleled by other avenues for exhibiting. “A museum is a public space, a gallery is a public space, but they have a context that protects you. You are expecting to find art there. The public space is much wilder, you must survive by yourself,” he explains. “I like that.”

When many hear the name Plensa, they immediately jump to images of the artist's well-known sculptures composed of welded symbols from various alphabets. Though the presentation differs, Plensa insists there is a through-line to his divergent works. The common thread is “trying to embrace diversity,” in his view. “Using letters from many different cultures, or people from many different places,” both are equivalent in Plensa's practice. “It's a work in parallel; I continue to work with alphabets even as I create the portrait works,” he explains.

The artist is overjoyed that Awilda will be making an extended stay in Miami. He feels the piece has a strong connection to water, and is excited that it can return to a waterside location similar to its original placement in Rio de Janeiro. Plensa hopes to elucidate more about his personal history and artistic practice with an upcoming talk, set against the towering backdrop of Awilda, this Saturday.

“I feel very comfortable in Miami, being from Barcelona,” he says. “I want to share my ideas with as many people as possible.”

