Miami Mom Creates Themed Party Supplies for Kids of Color

About a year ago, Lynnette Abbott, CEO and creative director of event-planning company Craft My Occasion, was planning her little cousin’s mermaid-themed birthday party. But after months of searching for party supplies that would match the little girl’s features, Abbott was unable to find any mermaid characters with dark skin.

“The Little Mermaid is a major Disney character. When you Google mermaid supplies, you find five or six different designs, but they all have very pale skin, not brown skin,” says Abbott.

Abbott ended up finding a character pattern online and making the skin brown in Photoshop. “It felt like we were settling,” she says. But after struggling to find existing party supplies for children of color, Abbott was inspired to make her own line.

Abbott, a native Miamian and mother to a 5-year old daughter and a 9-year old son, is currently in the middle of a Kickstarter campaign to launch her mermaid-themed party supply line for girls of color. The $20,000 campaign began on August 14 and has received nearly $9,000 so far with 13 days remaining. The mermaid line consists of plates, cups, napkins, balloons, and paper backdrops. The color scheme is punchy and fun with warm browns, aqua blue, lilac, and royal purple. The main character is a smiling brown-skinned mermaid with big hair and large brown eyes.

While there are a few African-American Disney characters, such as Princess Tiana from the 2009 film The Princess and the Frog and the Disney Junior character Doc McStuffins, Abbott says that they are recent releases and other options outside of these few characters are extremely limited.

EXPAND Craft My Occasion

Abbott has experienced some challenges during this project. The supplies are being produced in China and due to delayed communication, she has spent months working with the manufacturer to get the skin color just right. In addition, while Abbott has mostly received positive feedback from other moms of color or moms who are raising children of color, she has also had a few negative encounters about race. Abbott paraphrases a comment she received on social media, where someone wrote, “I don’t like this idea because you are teaching kids how to see color.”

She responds, saying, “I don’t feel like I’m teaching my children about color because they see color anyway. But they don’t perceive it as negative; they see it as difference . They learn about the negativity later in their lives…If I am teaching them about color, I prefer to do it in a positive way.”

As the Kickstarter clock counts down, Abbott is excited about the prospect of being able to offer children of color fun, reflective, and inclusive options for their parties. In addition to the mermaid line, Abbott is developing designs for a superhero, pirate, fairy princess, and a career line, which will include public service workers, police officers, fire fighters, race car drivers, and astronauts. The career line is a nod to her full-time job, an office manager for Homeland Security, and that of her husband, a police officer. While her line specifically focuses on African-American characters, she says she has plans to expand and create products for the Hispanic community, depending on demand.