Coral Gables Art Cinema Is Looking to Unload Hundreds of Movie Posters

You don’t need to have an in at the Coral Gables Art Cinema to score one of their shiny movie posters. The art house theater will make hundreds of posters available to the public during its second annual poster drive on Saturday, July 7. The two-hour event will take place in the plaza in front of the theater.

Coral Gables Art Cinema — voted Best Art House Cinema in our Best of Miami 2018 issue — opened in 2010 and is a nonprofit tax-exempt facility co-owned by the City of Coral Gables and the Coral Gables Cinematheque. It screens mostly classic, independent, foreign, and documentary films (now showing: Mr. Rogers documentary Won't You Be My Neighbor?), so you’re not going to find Avengers: Infinity War or Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom posters for your collection.