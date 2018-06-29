Coral Gables Art Cinema Is Looking to Unload Hundreds of Movie Posters

You don’t need to have an in at the Coral Gables Art Cinema to score one of their shiny movie posters. The art house theater will make hundreds of posters available to the public during its second annual poster drive on Saturday, July 7. The two-hour event will take place in the plaza in front of the theater.
Coral Gables Art Cinema — voted Best Art House Cinema in our Best of Miami 2018 issue — opened in 2010 and is a nonprofit tax-exempt facility co-owned by the City of Coral Gables and the Coral Gables Cinematheque. It screens mostly classic, independent, foreign, and documentary films (now showing: Mr. Rogers documentary Won't You Be My Neighbor?), so you’re not going to find Avengers: Infinity War or Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom posters for your collection.
You might, however, be able to get your hands on posters for Lady Bird, Isle of Dogs, or Phantom Thread. Best of all: Every poster will be available for an inexpensive $5 suggested donation.
Some of the bigger movie theaters tend to throw away their posters or give them away to employees. But Coral Gables Art Cinema opted for a poster drive to raise funds and connect with the community.
“We get requests [for posters] all the time,” says Coral Gables Art Cinema associate director Javier Chavez. “Sometimes we're able to take care of it then and there, but we use the drive as a community event. Case in point, our office staff will be present to help with the donations, answer questions, etc. It's kind of like a meet-and-greet.
“As a nonprofit, we believe it's important to have a direct connection to our community, and events like this one help us achieve that.”
Poster Drive. Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 7 at Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 786-385-9689; gablescinema.com. $5 suggested donation per poster.
