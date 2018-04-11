Club Jewel Box Celebrates Miami's Queer History Through Film, Performance, and Poetry

Though it bloomed in the '40s, long before the rainbow flag became the symbol of the LGBT community, Club Jewel Box was still a colorful place. There were irreverent artworks, lots of alcohol, and drag queens — then called "female impersonators" — wearing bedazzled outfits while performing songs.

In terms of American history, the Jewel Box — particularly through its traveling revue — helped promote the idea of an art-driven queer space during a time in history when it was still illegal to have sex with someone of the same sex. The club left an indelible mark across the nation, especially in the progressive Miami community where it was created.

In fact, the crowds at last week's Miami Beach Gay Pride events owe a debt to those few queer folks in the '40s who refused to be anything other than themselves. This Friday, a special, one-night event — Club Jewel Box: A Night of Queer Performance and Cinema — will celebrate the Jewel Box's legacy through poetry, films, and performance art.