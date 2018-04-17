Climakaze Art Fest Returns With Music, Mermaids, and More

Amid South Beach’s general fanfare and chaos, a mermaid attempting to sell her tears to passersby might seem like commonplace. However, pedestrians on Ocean Drive and Lincoln Road this weekend should know this aquatic creature does not make an appearance every day.

The mermaid is part of Climakaze Miami’s annual program, a weekend filled with art and performance designed to draw awareness to climate change and the tangential issues the world’s warming causes for sea and terrestrial life around the globe. Elizabeth Doud, the event’s founder and mermaid portrayer, began Climakaze in 2015 as a way to present the realness of climate change to her audience in an engaging, thought-provoking manner.

“As an art maker, I see there are these obstacles to make this interesting to an audience,” Doud says. “So I thought it would be great to have a place where we could make this more exciting.”