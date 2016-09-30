Classic Films Showing in Miami This October

2001: A Space Odyssey Warner Bros

With October arriving and the smell of pumpkin in the air, it's the season for freaky midnight movies full of ghosts and gore. But it's also just another month in Miami, where there are always plenty of classic films to go around. Spooky or not, these screenings are sure to stir up your blood.

Cosford Cinema

Some folks go for the scary costumes, and others put on their best cowboy outfit and go full-blown western. That’s what’s happening at the Cosford this month, with a 35mm screening of John Ford’s The Searchers hitting the big screen on the 28th, presented by New York Times bestselling author Scott Eyman.

Coral Gables Art Cinema

Gables Cinema is filled to the cauldron brim with films this month, and one of its events is especially exciting and rare. Amid all the great 35mm screenings going on around town, Gables is stepping it up with a mini film festival dedicated to showing works shot on 70mm. That means you’ll get to see 2001: A Space Odyssey as it was originally shown on October 7th and 8th, and indulge in the beauty of David Lean’s masterpiece Lawrence of Arabia on the 8th and 9th. Following those is Kenneth Branagh’s Hamlet adaptation on the 10th and 11th, and closing out the series is Baraka on the 12th and 13th, directed by Ron Fricke (who just happened to deliver the visually immaculate Samsara years later and was the cinematographer for Godfrey Reggio’s Koyaanisqatsi).

Outside of the 70mm fest, the cinema has its After Hours series showcasing five features this month: Shaun of the Dead on 35mm on October 1st; Halloween on the 8th; Kill Bill Volume 2 on 35mm on the 15th; Leon: The Professional on 35mm on the 22nd; and the silent film Nosferatu on the 29th, with a live score by Richard Vergez. But that’s not all. There’s also a 4k screening of Josef von Sternberg’s pre-code masterpiece Shanghai Express on the 4th, Family Day weekend screenings of Charlotte’s Web on the 8th and 9th, and both Now, Voyager and Casablanca on the 21st.

Miami Beach Cinematheque

Over at MBCinema, there’s a cool little collection of flicks, with one director being highlighted throughout the month: Tod Browning. This is the man who brought us a ton of old-fashioned horror and the series, “Life is a Twisted Circus,” features some of his best work. The Unknown kicks off the series on October 5th, followed by Freaks on the 12th and The Devil Doll on the 19th. As for the special closing event, MBCinema pairs up with Obsolete Media Miami to present an exciting dual presentation of Dracula and Drácula; both of the feature films made in 1931 on the same set, one by day and the other by night, one in English and the other in Spanish. OMM’s Barron Sherer has mixed the soundtracks to alternately follow the two narratives and they’ll be presented side-by-side on the 27th at this world premiere event.

As for the rest of the month? Stay tuned for a screening of Thom Andersen’s essential Los Angeles Plays Itself on October 16th, presented by Art Center South Florida alongside MBCinema. And nothing says Halloween like the Florida premiere engagement of John Waters’ “celluloid atrocity” Multiple Maniacs, recently restored and finally on the big screen for everyone to see Divine in her full glory from October 14th through the 23rd.

EXPAND Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me New Line Cinema

O Cinema

Oh, the horrors to be found at O Cinema! Popcorn Frights owns the spotlight at Wynwood with a screening of Halloween II on October 14th, but over at the beach is where the bulk of things are going down. Secret Celluloid Society keeps things going with Ghostbusters on 35mm on October 1st, kicking off the month with a ghostly bang. Phantom of the Paradise on 35mm follows that up on the 8th and Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me on 35mm screens on the 15th. And after Santa Sangre on the 22nd comes a special Friday night event instead of the usual Saturday screenings: a double feature of Blood Diner and Spookies, both on 35mm, to celebrate the Halloween weekend.

The cinema’s family series continues with Neverending Story on the 22nd, but when it comes to Halloween tradition, nothing screams O Cinema like their yearly Rocky Horror Picture Show event on the 29th. Whether it’s your fifth time or you’re a virgin to the whole shebang, it’s worth stepping out in your best outfit to do the time warp again.

