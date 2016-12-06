menu

Classic Films Showing in Miami This December: Edward Scissorhands, Labyrinth, and Eyes Wide Shut

Tuesday, December 6, 2016 at 9:36 a.m.
By Juan Barquin
Punch-Drunk LoveEXPAND
Punch-Drunk Love
Columbia Pictures
The great Mariah Carey once sang, “All I want for Christmas is classic movies." OK, she might not have been talking about film, but who doesn’t want some good old-school movies to check out during the holiday season? Miami’s got plenty for you this month, so get ready.

Coral Gables Art Cinema

Gables Cinema continues its After Hours line-up with four features at 11:45 p.m. this month: Paul Thomas Anderson’s Punch-Drunk Love on 35mm on Decmeber 10th, Tim Burton’s Edward Scissorhands on the 17th, and Stephen Chow’s Kung Fu Hustle on 35mm on the 24th (in case you want to wait for Santa to come while laughing).

In addition, there’s a special screening of Luis García Berlanga’s The Executioner (El Vergudo) on Tuesday the 20th.

Upcoming Events

Miami Beach Cinematheque

Rather than highlight any classic film in particular this month, MBCinema is instead catching you up on everything you missed in 2016. One of the most exciting things about December (and January) at the Cinematheque is the Independent Spirit Award Nominees Retrospective, a line-up that includes an abundance of films that may or may not have played in Miami upon their initial release this year. This year, they’ve got Little Men, The Fits, Certain Women, Moonlight, Christine, American Honey, The Witch, Other People, A Bigger Splash, Hell or High Water, Under the Shadow, Chronic, Captain Fantastic, Swiss Army Man, and Aquarius, many of which are some of the absolute best films of the year. The retrospective takes place between December 28th and January 8th, so don’t miss out.

O Cinema

Over at Miami Beach, O Cinema and Secret Celluloid Society keep the midnight movies coming at 11:30 p.m. This month, there are two to look forward to:  Jim Henson’s Labyrinth on 35mm on the 10th, and coming in with the ultimate Christmas movie on the 17th, is Stanley Kubrick’s Eyes Wide Shut on 35mm.

In addition to that, there’s the Family Film Series showing of The Wizard of Oz on the 17th and 18th in the morning.

Tower Theater

Last month, the Tower Theater introduced a new monthly event: Colonel Klieglight’s International Picture Show, the world-renowned traveling cabinet of cinematic wonders. Every third Friday of the month, audiences are offered a double feature for the price of one. On the 16th, they’ll be presenting Ingmar Bergman's Persona and David Lynch's Mulholland Drive, a pair of films that are thematically linked and will, hopefully, include the riveting academic discussion they deserve post-screening.

Juan Barquin
