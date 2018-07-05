Classic Films Showing in Miami This July

In the exhausting South Florida summer heat, the cool interior of a cinema is the only place to be. You could take your pick of any blockbuster feature hitting the screens this year, or you could take a trip back into a different era with any number of classics showing all over Miami and Fort Lauderdale. Here's what you can check out this month on a big screen near you.

Bill Cosford Cinema. Flaming Classics, a queer film series that pairs classics and drag performances, continues its Florida Focus series with the Florida Humanities Council at the Bill Cosford Cinema this summer. On July 8th, the series screens Mary Harron's The Notorious Bettie Page with a live performance by Miami New Times' Best Drag Queen 2018 Miss Toto. Closing the series is a screening of the silent film A Florida Enchantment on July 22nd, with a live performance by Jupiter Velvet. Both screenings are free to attend.

Coral Gables Art Cinema. If you've never seen Stanley Kubrick's 2001: A Space Odyssey on the big screen, Gables Cinema has the perfect opportunity for you, screening the new unrestored 70mm print from July 6th through July 12th. This is paired with a free panel about the film on July 11th, featuring Miami Herald writer Rene Rodriguez, Frost Science Museum curator Dr. Jorge Perez-Gallego, and Independent Ethos critic and New Times contributor Hans Morgenstern in conversation with Gables Cinema associate director Javier Chavez.

The cinema's After Hours series, screening films late night on Saturdays, continues with four films this month. On July 7th, Steven Spielberg's famous shark movie Jaws will screen, followed by a screening of Cameron Crowe's Almost Famous on 35mm on July 15th. Featuring an introduction by Miami Film Festival programmer Lauren Cohen and featuring a performance by FKA Twink, Mean Girls will be screening on July 21st, in partnership with Flaming Classics. The month closes on July 28th with a 35mm screening of Robert Zemeckis' Back to the Future.

A double dose of foreign cinema comes in the form of two different special events. The first is a screening of Humberto Solás' Lucía. The 4k restoration of this Cuban film will feature a conversation with Nelson Rodriguez, editor and co-writer of the film. The second is a series of 10 films, all by one director: Pedro Almodóvar. All of the films will show in both July and August and the series includes What Have I Done to Deserve This?, Matador, All About My Mother, Talk to Her, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, Law of Desire, Volver, Broken Embraces, Live Flesh, and Bad Education.

Gables Cinema will also be screening the Spencer Tracy and Katharine Hepburn comedy, Woman of the Year, on July 24th, as well as Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory as part of their Family Day at Aragon series on both July 14th and 15th.

Miami Beach Cinematheque. The Miami Beach Cinematheque continues its ongoing Highlights of World Cinema retrospective, tied to their Interactive Archive Project. July kicked off with a 4k restoration of The Bride of Frankenstein on July 1st and continues later this month on July 24th with a 4k restoration of René Clair's French classic À nous la liberté (Freedom for Us), alongside a 1924 short by Clair titled Entr'acte (Intermission).

In collaboration with the Wolfsonian FIU and their "Constructing Revolution: Soviet Propaganda Posters" exhibition, the cinema also continues their RED in Black+White series, focusing on Russian cinema. On July 8th is a screening of Abram Room's Bed and Sofa, which includes a guided tour of the exhibition at the Wolfsonian before the film.

Nite Owl Theater. After screenings of Clash of the Titans, Conan the Barbarian, Jason and the Argonauts,The Dungeon Master, and The Beast Master last weekend, Nite Owl Theater has a lot going on. The month starts with sci-fi features: Robinson Crusoe on Mars showing July 5th, Forbidden Planet showing on the 5th and the 8th, a 4k restoration of The Thing each day from the 6th through the 9th, Mars Attacks on 35mm on the 6th, 7th, and 9th, and Darkstar on 35mm on the 6th and 8th.

The next week brings creature features to the screen with a 4k restoration of Creature from the Black Lagoon on July 12th and 15th, Piranha on 12th and 14th, a 4k restoration of Jurassic Park from the 13th through the 16th, a 4k restoration of Godzilla from the 13th through the 15th, and Jaws 2 on the 13th and 16th.

Following that is a collection of horror movies: The Wolfman on July 19th, 22nd, and 23rd; Werewolves on Wheels on the 19th and 22nd; Teen Wolf on the 20th, 21st, and 23rd; Howling 2 on the 20th and 21st; and a 4k restoration of An American Werewolf in London from the 20th to the 22nd.

Closing out the month is a collection of monsters and people with It on July 26th and 29th, The Invisible Man on the 27th and 29th, Ed Wood projected on 35mm on the 27th, 28th, and 30th, Freaked on 35mm on the 28th and 30th, and special 35mm midnight screenings of Rocky Horror Picture Show on the 27th and Cannibal Holocaust on the 28th. The latter screening kicks off a new series called Nite Owl Grindhouse.

O Cinema Miami Beach. Celebrating the 50th anniversary of a venue is no small deal and O Cinema Miami Beach is presenting a 50 year old film in order to celebrate the Byron-Carlyle Theater turning the same age. The film is none other than the animated musical fantasy Yellow Submarine, starring the Beatles. The 4k restoration will be screening for a week beginning on July 20th.

O Cinema Wynwood. Over in Wynwood, O Cinema's ongoing late night classics series BIZZRO, showing films on the last Friday of the month, continues with one of the best of the giallo genre: Dario Argento's Profondo Rosso. The film screens on July 27th.

Savor Cinema. Popcorn Frights offers up their usual monthly horror film over at Savor Cinema, leading up to their festival in August. This month, it's Renny Harlin's A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master, being presented for its 30th anniversary on July 13th. The screening will feature a Q&A with production designer Mick Strawn.