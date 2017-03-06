Classic Films Showing in Miami in March
|
Donnie Darko screens at Cosford Cinema this Wednesday.
Newmarket Films
With Borscht Diez having just ended and Miami Film Festival in full swing, Miami audiences have enjoyed a full roster of new films to check out. But what about the classics? March offers many.
Cosford Cinema
If you missed your shot to check out Donnie Darko last month on 35mm at Gables Cinema, look no further than the digital showing at Cosford Cinema. It'll screen this Wednesday and Saturday as part of the lineup for Cosford's student group, CAC, which typically shows new films.
Tower Theater
The Tower will show a 30th-anniversary screening of Bille August's Pelle the Conqueror (Pelle Erobreren) later this month. Dates are not yet available, but the film won an Oscar for best foreign film.
Miami Beach Cinematheque
In partnership with Miami Film Festival, the Miami Beach Cinematheque is holding a retrospective of director Andrzej Wajda's work to celebrate the release of his final feature, Afterimage, before his passing in 2016. Last week, the Cinematheque showed A Generation. The cinema will also screen Ashes and Diamonds this Thursday and Danton next Thursday, March 16.
|
Roman Polanski's Repulsion
The Criterion Collection
O Cinema
At the Miami Beach location of O Cinema, Secret Celluloid Society will continue its residency with three films for the upcoming weekends: The Funhouse this Saturday, Weird Science March 18, and Hausu March 25. All will be shown on 35mm.
Coral Gables Art Cinema
Gables Cinema is screening the most classics this month. The After Hours lineup includes the following on 35 mm: Luc Besson's The Fifth Element (with Spanish subtitles) this Saturday; Roman Polanski's Repulsion March 18; and Sam Raimi's Army of Darkness March 25.
The other one-night-only screening at the cinema is the Stanley Donen classic Two for the Road, showing March 21. Neil Jordan's The Crying Game will receive a 25th-anniversary release March 13 through 16. Marcel Carné's Children of Paradise, which the cinema screened five years ago, is back March 24 through 30. Wim Wenders' Buena Vista Social Club will be shown March 24 through 26, and An American Tail is on deck for Gables Cinema's family program March 25 and 26.
Related Locations
260 Aragon Ave.
Coral Gables, FL 33134
1130 Washington Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139
1508 SW 8th St.
Miami, FL 33135
500 71st St.
Miami Beach, FL 33141
90 NW 29th St.
Miami, FL 33127
5030 Brunson Dr.
Coral Gables, FL 33124
