Classic Films Playing in Miami This February

Awards season is in full swing. For those who want a little more history and fewer Oscars, though, there’s always Miami’s bundle of classic film showings. Here's what’s happening this month:

Coral Gables Art Cinema

After Hours continues Saturday nights with 35mm screenings of Wes Anderson’s The Royal Tenenbaums February 4, Stanley Kubrick’s Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb February 11, Monty Python’s Life of Brian February 18, and Richard Kelly’s Donnie Darko February 25.

In anticipation of the live-action film coming out soon, Mamoru Oshii’s Ghost in the Shell will show February 7 and 8. The former will screen its original Japanese language with English subtitles, and the latter with an English dub. As part of Gables Cinemas' Family Day series, Mary Poppins will show February 11 and 12, and for Valentine’s Day, the cinema will show the classic romantic comedy It Happened One Night.

Additionally, in partnership with the cinema, Movies on the Mile will present Tony Scott’s Top Gun February 16.

Visit gablescinema.com.

O Cinema Wynwood

In Wynwood, O Cinema has three flicks to check out this month. The first, on February 8, is a 25th-anniversary screening of Penelope Spheeris’ Wayne’s World, presented in collaboration with Sweat Records. The screening will include an exclusive introduction by Rolling Stone film critic Peter Travers and a video chat with the director and cast members after the film.

Next up is the 20th-anniversary screening of Wes Craven’s Scream 2, presented by Popcorn Frights on Friday, February 10. Closing out the month is a Film Junkies screening of Mel Brooks’ Spaceballs for its 30th anniversary Thursday, February 23.

Visit o-cinema.org.

O Cinema Miami Beach

The midnight madness continues at O Cinema Miami Beach with Secret Celluloid Society’s Saturday-night screenings, all of which are on 35mm this month. The first is Ken Russell’s rock opera Tommy February 4, followed by Brian De Palma’s Scarface February 11. David Cronenberg’s Videodrome will take over the cinema February 18, and the month will close out with Juan Piquer Simón’s low-budget exploitation horror, Pieces, February 25.

Visit o-cinema.org.

Tower Theater

Colonel Klieglight's International Picture Show continues at the Tower Theater with yet another double-feature for the price of one the third Friday of the month. This time, on February 17, it's a back-to-back showings of Spike Lee's Do the Right Thing and Mathieu Kassovitz's La Haine.

Visit towertheatermiami.com.

Lucid Gallery

Lucid Gallery in Kendall will present a double-feature from the '90s this Friday, February 3. The first will be F. Gary Gray's Friday, and the second will be the Coen brothers classic, The Big Lebowski. Admission costs $5.

Visit facebook.com/lucidgallery.

