Classic Films in Miami This Month: Singing, Crying, and Queerness Galore

EXPAND Gentlemen Prefer Blondes 20th Century Fox

Summer is here, it’s queer, and you better get used to it. As June begins, local arthouse cinemas are bringing the fun with some new series, some old favorites, and a mountain of classic films for everyone to enjoy. Here’s what and where you can check out a ton of classic cinema this month.

Bill Cosford Cinema

The Cosford continues its Sunday-night series, Flaming Classics, with two more films this month. June 11 will see a screening of Jamie Babbit’s But I’m a Cheerleader paired with a drag performance by Jupiter Velvet. On June 25, a drag performance by Miss Toto will accompany a 35mm screening of the Marilyn Monroe and Jane Russell classic Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.

Coral Gables Art Cinema

Gables Cinema's late-night Saturday series, After Hours, offers four features on 35mm. June 3 kicks off the month with a screening of the first Indiana Jones film, Raiders of the Lost Ark. Screenings continue with Repo Man June 10 and everyone’s favorite nostalgic mess, Space Jam, June 17. The month closes with a showing of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, directed by Edgar Wright, whose new film, Baby Driver, is set to open this summer.

Related Stories Flaming Classics Pairs Classic Films With Performances by Drag Queens

Outside of this series, Gables will show a number of classic features. On June 4 and 6, there will be a 4k showing of James Ivory’s queer romance, Maurice. Family Day on June 10 and 11th will offer screenings of Wes Anderson’s Fantastic Mr. Fox. Howard Hawks’ His Girl Friday will play June 20, and the month will close with a weeklong run of Andrei Tarkovsky’s Solaris and Stalker June 23 through June 29.

Stalker Criterion

Miami Beach Cinematheque

MBCinema will host a special free screening for the visually impaired (though all attendees are welcome) of Jorge Dyszel’s Finally the Sea (...en fin, el mar). Sighted attendees can choose to receive a blindfold to experience the film the way a visually impaired person would. The film will be introduced by director Jorge Dyszel and followed by a Q&A session.

This month will also kick off a collaborative project by the Cinematheque and the Wolfsonian-FIU: the Backseat Cinema Series. The run of road-trip movies will begin with Frank Capra’s It Happened One Night. An optional guided tour of the Wolfsonian exhibition "North and South: Bernice Abbott's U.S. Route 1" will take place before the screening.

O Cinema Miami Beach

Secret Celluloid Society's residency at O Cinema Miami Beach is coming to a close, but not before they treat us to four more Saturday nights of films on 35mm. On June 3, they'll start with David Lynch's Dune, a perfect treat before a new episode of Twin Peaks the day after. They'll show Tobe Hooper's seminal The Texas Chainsaw Massacre June 10 and Richard Linklater's Dazed and Confused June 17. Closing things out will be a screening of the anime Akira June 24.

EXPAND Xanadu Universal

O Cinema Wynwood

Three classics will hit the screen this month at O Cinema Wynwood. Popcorn Frights will kick things off June 9 with a 30th-anniversary screening of Sam Raimi's Evil Dead II. Then, June 20, a new program by DJ Hottpants — Reel Hottpants — will debut with a sing-along screening of Xanadu. Closing out the month will be the Film Junkies' presentation of Juice for the its 25th anniversary, complete with a Q&A with director Ernest R. Dickerson.

Shirley's at Gramps

Secret Celluloid Society will make its way to Gramps' screening room, Shirley's, with a special showing of Prince's Under the Cherry Moon June 7.

