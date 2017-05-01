Classic Films in Miami This Month: Baby Jane, French Teens, and Schwarzenegger
What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?
Warner Bros. Pictures
It's May! April showers have made way for a flowerbed of classic films this month. Now that summer vacation is on the horizon, it's time to check out some great old movies on the big screen between all of those beach runs. A cool, dark theater is actually the best place to be when you have a sunburn.
Bill Cosford Cinema
This month at the Cosford Cinema, a new series of classics for the summer kicks off. Flaming Classics, focusing on queer films paired with drag performances, opens Memorial Day weekend with a screening of What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? on 35mm Sunday, May 28. The accompanying performers are Jupiter Velvet and whiteandpopular.
Coral Gables Art Cinema
Gables Cinema begins May by highlighting a female filmmaker whose work deserves the big-screen treatment: Lina Wertmüller. A quartet of her films will play in the series Four Beauties, which will feature Swept Away and Seven Beauties May 5 trough 7 and Love & Anarchy and The Seduction of Mimi May 8 through 11.
The After Hours program continues with Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior on 35mm on the 6th, Se7en on 35mm on the 13th, Total Recall on the 20th, and Ghostbusters on 70mm for two nights, the 26th and 27th.
Meanwhile, The Young Girls of Rochefort will continue its weeklong run until May 4, Annie will show on the 13th and 14th, Melvin and Howard will screen on the 16th, and The African Queen will show on the 23rd.
The Trail of Joan of Arc
Pathé Contemporary Films
French Embassy, Films on the Beach Screenings
The French Embassy brings back its Films on the Beach series for a minifestival all over Miami Beach, and the theme this year is French Teen Spirit. First up is Jeune et Jolie (Young and Beautiful) at O Cinema Miami Beach May 7. At Miami Beach Cinematheque, The Trial of Joan of Arc will screen the 21st.
The Miami Beach SoundScape will host four films for the fest, each depicting a different decade: Once in a Lifetime on the 9th for the '00s, A Summer’s Tale on the 16th for the '90s, Camille Rewinds on the 23rd for the '80s, and Wild Reeds on the 30th for the '60s.
O Cinema
Secret Celluloid Society continues its residency at O Cinema Miami Beach with four films this month. Battle Royale kicks off the set May 6. Audiences can also catch 35mm screenings of Cool as Ice on the 13th, Taxi Driver on the 20th, and Daft Punk’s Electroma on the 27th.
At O Cinema's Wynwood location, two 30th-anniversary screenings of Arnold Schwarzenegger films will take place. Popcorn Frights will host Predator on the 12th, and the Film Junkies will host a screening of The Running Man on the 25th.
