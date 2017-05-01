menu

Classic Films in Miami This Month: Baby Jane, French Teens, and Schwarzenegger

Inside CMX Movie Theater, Brickell City Centre's New "VIP Cinema Experience"


Classic Films in Miami This Month: Baby Jane, French Teens, and Schwarzenegger

Monday, May 1, 2017 at 10:25 a.m.
By Juan Barquin
What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?EXPAND
What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?
Warner Bros. Pictures
It's May! April showers have made way for a flowerbed of classic films this month. Now that summer vacation is on the horizon, it's time to check out some great old movies on the big screen between all of those beach runs. A cool, dark theater is actually the best place to be when you have a sunburn.

Bill Cosford Cinema

This month at the Cosford Cinema, a new series of classics for the summer kicks off. Flaming Classics, focusing on queer films paired with drag performances, opens Memorial Day weekend with a screening of What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? on 35mm Sunday, May 28. The accompanying performers are Jupiter Velvet and whiteandpopular.

Coral Gables Art Cinema

Gables Cinema begins May by highlighting a female filmmaker whose work deserves the big-screen treatment: Lina Wertmüller. A quartet of her films will play in the series Four Beauties, which will feature Swept Away and Seven Beauties May 5 trough 7 and Love & Anarchy and The Seduction of Mimi May 8 through 11.

The After Hours program continues with Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior on 35mm on the 6th, Se7en on 35mm on the 13th, Total Recall on the 20th, and Ghostbusters on 70mm for two nights, the 26th and 27th.

Meanwhile, The Young Girls of Rochefort will continue its weeklong run until May 4, Annie will show on the 13th and 14th, Melvin and Howard will screen on the 16th, and The African Queen will show on the 23rd.

The Trail of Joan of ArcEXPAND
The Trail of Joan of Arc
Pathé Contemporary Films

French Embassy, Films on the Beach Screenings

The French Embassy brings back its Films on the Beach series for a minifestival all over Miami Beach, and the theme this year is French Teen Spirit. First up is Jeune et Jolie (Young and Beautiful) at O Cinema Miami Beach May 7. At Miami Beach Cinematheque, The Trial of Joan of Arc will screen the 21st.

The Miami Beach SoundScape will host four films for the fest, each depicting a different decade: Once in a Lifetime on the 9th for the '00s, A Summer’s Tale on the 16th for the '90s, Camille Rewinds on the 23rd for the '80s, and Wild Reeds on the 30th for the '60s.

O Cinema

Secret Celluloid Society continues its residency at O Cinema Miami Beach with four films this month. Battle Royale kicks off the set May 6. Audiences can also catch 35mm screenings of Cool as Ice on the 13th, Taxi Driver on the 20th, and Daft Punk’s Electroma on the 27th.

At O Cinema's Wynwood location, two 30th-anniversary screenings of Arnold Schwarzenegger films will take place. Popcorn Frights will host Predator on the 12th, and the Film Junkies will host a screening of The Running Man on the 25th.

Juan Barquin
Juan never expected to amount to anything in his life except the headline "Disaster of a Human Being Found Dead Under Piles of Comics, Blu-rays, and Vodka Bottles While 'Sussudio' Played on Repeat in the Distance." By some miraculous event, he co-runs a film criticism site, Dim the House Lights, and works as an arts writer for New Times. He aspires to be Bridget Jones and loves genre flicks, queer cinema, Sondheim musicals, and talking about Carol.
Related Locations

miles
Bill Cosford Cinema
More Info
More Info

5030 Brunson Dr.
Coral Gables, FL 33124

305-284-4627

www.cosfordcinema.com

miles
Coral Gables Art Cinema
More Info
More Info

260 Aragon Ave.
Coral Gables, FL 33134

786-385-9689

www.gablescinema.com

miles
Miami Beach Cinematheque
More Info
More Info

1130 Washington Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-673-4567

www.mbcinema.com

miles
O Cinema Miami Beach
More Info
More Info

500 71st St.
Miami Beach, FL 33141

305-571-7790

www.o-cinema.org

miles
O Cinema Wynwood
More Info
More Info

90 NW 29th St.
Miami, FL 33127

305-571-9970

www.o-cinema.org

miles
SoundScape Park
More Info
More Info

400 17th St.
Miami Beach, FL 33139

