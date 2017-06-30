menu

Murder and Dancing in July: Classic Films in Miami This Month

Murder and Dancing in July: Classic Films in Miami This Month

Friday, June 30, 2017 at 9 a.m.
By Juan Barquin
Serial MomEXPAND
Serial Mom
Universal Studios
A A

Stepping outside for more than 30 seconds is pretty much the most awful thing anyone can do in Miami this season. So why not sprint from your car to the cinema to stay in the safety of A/C and catch a good film? But instead of watching the parade of mediocre summer blockbusters, catch some classic films. Here's where to find them.

Bill Cosford Cinema

The Flaming Classics series continues at the Cosford this month with more works of the camp, feminine, and queer variety on Sunday nights. July 9, John Waters' Serial Mom will screen on 35mm; expect an introduction by DJ Hottpants and a live performance from Queef Latina. July 23, catch a showing of Russ Meyers' classic Faster, Pussycat! Kill! Kill! on 35mm. The film will be introduced by O Cinema cofounder Vivian Marthell and followed by a live performance from Miss Toto.

Coral Gables Art Cinema

After Hours continues Gables Cinema's late-night Saturday programming with four 35mm films this month. The first, Rocky IV, hits the screen July 1. Following that is Con Air starring Nick Cage July 8, and everyone's favorite, Jurassic Park, will play July 15. Closing the month will be midnight screenings of Reservoir Dogs July 28 and 29.

Special engagements will also take place throughout the month. D.A. Pennebaker's Monterey Pop, featuring performances by Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Simon & Garfunkel, and many others, will be shown July 7 through 10. Billy Wilder's One, Two, Three will screen July 11, and Luis Puenzo's The Official Story will run July 17 through 20.

Sullivan's Travels
Sullivan's Travels
Paramount Pictures

Miami Beach Cinematheque

First up at the Cinematheque will be a special presentation compiled by Gustavo Matamoros and Bruce Posner titled Charles Recher: Miami Ciné Dadaist, a Mini-Film Retrospective/Perspective. Presented July 9, the films include Ballet Mechanique, Teyibahw-Andela, Florida - Mariner's Dream, Cars & Fish, and Video Prophet, ranging from the 1920s to the 2000s.

The Backseat Cinema Series, in partnership with the Wolfsonian-FIU, continues with road-trip movies. July 9, the series will present Preston Sturges' Sullivan's Travels, and July 23, Dennis Hopper's Easy Rider will screen. Both films come with an optional tour of the exhibition "North and South: Bernice Abbott's U.S. Route 1."

Nite Owl Theater

Secret Celluloid Society recently wrapped up its residency at O Cinema and this month has posted up at Nite Owl Theater (160 NE 40th St., Miami) in the Design District. Every Saturday night, SCS will offer audiences classic films beginning at 10 p.m. (doors open at 9). Only one film — Mannequin, screening July 1 — has been announced so far, but SCS's Facebook page lists a phone number to call for more information.

Stop Making SenseEXPAND
Stop Making Sense
Palm Pictures

O Cinema

At O Cinema Wynwood, three classics will play in July. First, the 30th-anniversary screening of A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors will be presented by Popcorn Frights July 7. Next, Jonathan Demme's essential concert film, Stop Making Sense, will screen July 19. And finally, the Film Junkies will present a 35th-anniversary showing of Francis Ford Coppola's The Outsiders July 20.

Juan Barquin
Juan never expected to amount to anything in his life except the headline "Disaster of a Human Being Found Dead Under Piles of Comics, Blu-rays, and Vodka Bottles While 'Sussudio' Played on Repeat in the Distance." By some miraculous event, he co-runs a film criticism site, Dim the House Lights, and works as an arts writer for New Times. He aspires to be Bridget Jones and loves genre flicks, queer cinema, Sondheim musicals, and talking about Carol.
©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

