Classic Films in Miami This February

The season for cinema has begun. It's almost Valentine's Day, and you need something to talk to your date about, so why not catch a film and discuss it over drinks and dinner? With nothing but Oscar contenders and a slate of not-so-interesting releases populating theaters, it's best to turn to a bonafide classic. Plus, you can Google some facts about it beforehand and impress your date with some knowledge. Check out these classic films showing in Miami this month.

Bill Cosford Cinema. Flaming Classics continues at the Cosford Cinema with two screenings that close out the series Sex, Violence, Whatever (which showed Basic Instinct and Set It Off last month). Lana and Lilly Wachowski's Bound will screen February 11 with performances by drag stars Ded Cooter and Opulence. Gregg Araki's The Doom Generation will show for free February 25 with a performance by Kunst. Both screenings will begin at 8 p.m. 5030 Brunson Dr., Coral Gables; 305-284-4861; cosfordcinema.com. Tickets to Bound cost $9.75; admission to The Doom Generation is free.

EXPAND Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind Focus Features