Classic Films in Miami This February

The season for cinema has begun. It's almost Valentine's Day, and you need something to talk to your date about, so why not catch a film and discuss it over drinks and dinner? With nothing but Oscar contenders and a slate of not-so-interesting releases populating theaters, it's best to turn to a bonafide classic. Plus, you can Google some facts about it beforehand and impress your date with some knowledge. Check out these classic films showing in Miami this month.
Bill Cosford Cinema. Flaming Classics continues at the Cosford Cinema with two screenings that close out the series Sex, Violence, Whatever (which showed Basic Instinct and Set It Off last month). Lana and Lilly Wachowski's Bound will screen February 11 with performances by drag stars Ded Cooter and Opulence. Gregg Araki's The Doom Generation will show for free February 25 with a performance by Kunst. Both screenings will begin at 8 p.m. 5030 Brunson Dr., Coral Gables; 305-284-4861; cosfordcinema.com. Tickets to Bound cost $9.75; admission to The Doom Generation is free.
Coral Gables Art Cinema. Gables Cinema's After Hours series continues this month after opening with a screening of Suspiria this past weekend. February 10, Paul Thomas Anderson's Boogie Nights will show on 35mm. Michel Gondry's Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind will play February 17, and Ridley Scott's Blade Runner: Final Cut will screen February 24. After Hours screenings begin at 11:30 p.m.
As for other classics earlier in the day, The Maltese Falcon will show at 7 p.m. February 20. The cinema will also offer two screenings of the Cuban film Memories of Underdevelopment February 25 at 1 p.m. and February 27 at 7 p.m. The former will be introduced and discussed by Alejandro Rios, host of the weekly TV program La Mirada Indiscreta. 260 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 786-472-2249; gablescinema.com. Tickets cost $8 to $11.75.
Miami Beach Cinematheque. For Black History Month, the Miami Beach Cinematheque is exploring the Black Independent Movement of the '70s and '80s through the work of Charles Burnett. His films Killer of Sheep and Bless Their Little Hearts will show at 7 p.m. February 21, hosted by Torrance Gettrell of Ad Hoc Cinema, in discussion with Jason Jeffers, cofounder of Third Horizon Caribbean Film Festival. 1130 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-4567; mbcinema.com. Tickets cost $12.
Miami Beach Soundscape. At the New World Center, the Miami Beach SoundScape will screen one classic as part of its fairly modern lineup this month: Casablanca February 14 at 8 p.m. 400 17th St., Miami Beach; 305-673-3330; mbculture.com. Admission is free.
Nite Owl Theater. The Nite Owl has a month loaded with films thanks to its new partnership with the American Film Genre Archive. After a weekend of screening works such as The Versace Murder and The Decline of Western Civilization, Nite Owl will show Basket Case and Demons 2 (the latter on 35mm) February 8 through 11. Showtimes range from 8 p.m. to midnight.
The following week, February 15 through 18, will include The Golden Child, The Boxer's Omen, Shogun Assassin on 35mm, and Black Magic, as well as three showings of A Goofy Movie and one of Rashomon that Sunday. And from February 22 to 25, Nite Owl will show The Rocky Horror Picture Show on 35mm, Shock Treatment, The Hunger, and The Peanut Butter Solution on 35mm. Showtimes range from noon to midnight. 3930 NE Second Ave., #201, Miami; 833-648-3695; niteowltheater.com. Tickets cost $10.
O Cinema Wynwood. Popcorn Frights will present another classic horror restoration at O Cinema Wynwood February 9: Child's Play. The screening will be preceded by a Q&A introduction by director Tom Holland via Skype and a showing of the Chucky documentary short The Dollhouse. 90 NW 29th St., Miami; 305-571-9970; o-cinema.org. Tickets cost $12.
