Classic Films in Miami This Month: Twin Peaks, 1984, and Beyoncé's Lemonade Inspiration

Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me New Line Cinema

Miami Beach Cinematheque

In partnership with Tigertail, which has launched its latest series, Fire, MBCinema will host a presentation of everyone’s favorite film based on a TV series. That’s right, it’s a showing of Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me April 6, in anticipation of the new season coming to Showtime in May. The theater is also participating in a nationwide event April 4, when art houses will screen the film 1984 in protest of Donald Trump and his proposed funding cuts for cultural institutions. (See below for other Miami theaters involved in the protest.)

Bill Cosford Cinema

With the popularity of Beyoncé’s Lemonade came the resurgence of a classic piece of American cinema: Julie Dash’s Daughters of the Dust, the cult classic that inspired Bey's masterpiece. Its new restoration finally hits Miami this month, with screenings April 7 through 12. The last screening will feature a panel with guests discussing the feature in-depth. Also, showings of Back to the Future, hosted by the cinematic Arts Commission, will be free April 12 and 15.

O Cinema Wynwood

At the Wynwood location, two films will hit the screen this month. The first is 1984 April 4 — also part of the nationwide screenings against Trump. The second is the 1982 classic Tron, which will receive a 35th-anniversary screening April 13 courtesy of the Film Junkies.

O Cinema Miami Beach

Secret Celluloid Society’s residency at Miami Beach continues with a showing of The Rocky Horror Picture Show on 35mm April 8. Just a week later, on April 14, the cinema will show a new restoration of Woody Allen’s classic Manhattan.

EXPAND Rumble Fish American Zoetrope

Tower Theater

Rolling over from March, three films from a classic series will show at the Tower at the beginning of the month. Ernst Marischka’s trilogy about Empress Elisabeth of Austria will screen April 1 through 6. The films in the series — all of which star Romy Schneider — include Sissi, Sissi: The Young Empress and Sissi: The Fateful Years of an Empress.

Gables Cinema

Gables’ After Hours series continues with V for Vendetta on 35mm April 8, Vampiros en La Habana on 35mm April 15, and The Exorcist: Director’s Cut April 22. April 29 will see a double feature of 12 Monkeys and Chris Marker’s La Jetée on 35mm.

The rest of the month includes two showings of Despicable Me in 3D April 8 and 9 and a showing of The Ladykillers April 18. A special screening of Rumble Fish will take place April 25, followed by a Q&A with Miami Herald writer Rene Rodriguez, who'll make a case for the film as an essential American cult classic.

