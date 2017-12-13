Miami Native Jennifer Marcus Is Cirque du Soleil's Local Star

World champion baton twirler Jennifer Marcus has returned to Miami this winter, but not because she’s spending the holiday season at her childhood home in Kendall. Instead, Marcus is back in South Florida to dazzle audiences as a baton twirler with the Cirque du Soleil show Volta.

Marcus began baton twirling at Miami’s Heritage Elementary School, when her mom signed her up for the sport as an extracurricular activity. She continued throughout her time at Southwood Middle School, Miami Palmetto High School and finally Florida State University (FSU), where she was a featured baton twirler. A successful Orlando-based audition with Cirque in 2006 placed Marcus in the show’s talent bank, and a decade later when she was on her honeymoon in Hawaii, Cirque asked her to join the team.

“It's a dream job as it is, and now that I'll get to perform in front of my family and friends when I grew up seeing [Cirque’s] shows, it's a cliche, but it's a dream come true,” Marcus said. “It's exhilarating and exciting, but it also makes me nervous because I want to impress everyone I love down here.”

Volta’s tagline for the show is “find your free,” and for Marcus, that’s exactly what baton twirling has allowed her to do. “I found my free on stage by sharing and performing my sport,” she said.

Marcus performs a solo act in the show, but she is well-accustomed to taking center stage. The Miami native has twirled in competitions in 15 countries, and she has earned 33 world championship medals — 16 of which were gold. While she loved twirling, Marcus always pictured herself as a writer. She majored in public relations and minored in journalism at FSU, where she also completed her masters in sports management.

“The idea was probably to go into that field, but while still competing at the top level for Team USA, it wasn’t possible to have my training schedule and travel the world,” Marcus said. She had previously written travel stories and restaurant reviews, but Marcus began working at Lululemon because they were “really supportive” of her commitment to her sport.

Now, as a Cirque performer, Marcus’ schedule is no less hectic. When the show is touring, she is constantly on the road. After a short stint in South Florida, she’ll leave again to travel around North America before going overseas. Marcus now lives in Fort Lauderdale, but she’s still a Miami girl at heart. In her spare time, she is hoping to check out the Wynwood Walls and visit some of her favorite restaurants and sites on Miami Beach and in Brickell.

“I’ve been on the road for the past year living in other cities and it's been incredible, but there's no place like home, and this is home for me,” Marcus said. “This is where my family is and all my favorite restaurants and coffee shops. I feel like I have a new appreciation of home by being away.”

Cirque du Soleil Volta. Friday, December 15, through February 4 at the Big Top next to Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens; hardrockstadium.com. Tickets cost $40 to $255 via cirquedusoleil.com.

