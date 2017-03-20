Ten Things to Do in Miami This Week for $10 or Less

Photo by George Martinez

Happy Monday, Miami. This week brings plenty of events, and the best part is they all cost less than $10. Grab a few bucks and enjoy what's new in town, from a movie in the street in Downtown Dadeland to a block party in Little Haiti.

Spring Re-Invention at the Standard Spa Miami Beach

11:30 a.m. Monday, free with RSVP

Getting clean on the inside is just as important as cleaning your house or car. Life coach and Directing Your Destiny author Jennifer Grace knows that fact and is hosting Spring Re-Invention, a goal-setting class for 2017. Don't act like you kept your new year's resolutions, because they've been broken. This is a chance to get to where you want to go with trained assistance. Score a free spa pass after the workshop too.

Miami Jazz Jam at Churchill's Pub

9 p.m. Monday, $5 for 21+, $10 for under 21

Yeah, yeah, yeah, Churchill's is a great place to drink beer, shoot pool, smoke cigs, and look surly, but it also has one hell of a jazz jam. Monday nights are what you want. The music starts around 9 p.m. and includes performances by the Fernando Ulibarri Group and surprise guests.

"Wilderness: The Delicate and the Fierce" at Laundromat Art Space

Noon to 5 p.m. through April 3, free

At a time when the EPA is being dismantled and national parks are going rogue on social media to protect their integrity, it’s important that we the people react by celebrating nature. Laundromat Art Space in Little Haiti is doing just that with "Wilderness: The Delicate and the Fierce," curated by Christin Paige Minnotte and featuring work by Minnotte, Leah Brown, Christina Pettersson, and Lisu Vega.

Movie in the Street at Downtown Dadeland

8 p.m. Wednesday, free

Enjoy a complimentary screening of Who Framed Roger Rabbit during Downtown Dadeland's movie night. Beginning at 8 p.m., small bites will be available for purchase from Barley, the Brick, and Nanndi Homemade Frozen Cream.

Bingo With Miss Toto at Gramps

9 p.m. Wednesday, free

Sometimes all you need is a little sparkle to make your Wednesday sizzle. That’s where Miss Toto comes in. If there’s one gender-bending, bodybuilding drag monster from Miami who knows how to turn an ordinary hump day into a night you’ll never forget, it's she. And if you’ve never experienced Bingo With Miss Toto, you’ll definitely be in for a treat.

Pilates at the Wynwood Yard

6:30 p.m. Wednesday, free

No matter your level, beginner or master, take advantage of the Pilates Place Studios classes at the Wynwood Yard. Just bring a mat.

Magiazine Fair at Sidebar

9 p.m. Thursday, free with RSVP

Galleries, museums, national magazines, art festivals — there's a seemingly endless array of means to get art out into the world. But surrendering one's work to a curator or publisher isn’t everybody’s idea of success. For those few who make art on their own terms, there’s the humble zine. The small publishing and craft fair Magiazine posts up at Sidebar's Ice Cream Thursdays to sell work by local artists of color and spread the word about DIY and handmade art, all while ladies sip free drinks and revelers slurp free Jameson ice cream while supplies last.

Luciana Parisi: Instrumentality or the Origin of Techno-Logic at Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami

7 p.m. Thursday, free

If our future robot overlords eradicate humanity, will a robot philosophy take the place of our humanoid musings? Luciana Parisi, a scholar of technology in culture, art, and politics, is researching the consequences of techno-logic, or the organic development of reasoning in machines. Her lecture, part of the Art & Research Center's program New Social Abstractions, will explore how this logic fits into our typical understanding of Western philosophy and art.

Synergism: Ekaterina and Victor Khromin at Museum of Contemporary Art

All day through May 21, $5 or free for MOCA members and North Miami residents

The matching baseball caps that you and your bae designed for each other this past Valentine's Day are très cute, but we can agree they aren't museum material. Your next dynamic-duo project can take some inspiration from Victor and Ekaterina Khromin, whose collaborative paintings are being introduced at their new exhibit, "Synergism."

Bayo Block Party at Little Haiti Cultural Center

6 p.m. Friday, free

Miami Music Week brings international artists to our lil' tropical puddle, giving people who are trying to break into the biz a chance to rub shoulders with titans in the electronic music industry. But in the haze of parties and networking, it's worth it to salute our roots. Michael Brun, a Haitian DJ based in Miami, will do just that at the Bayo Block Party. The celebration will showcase Haitian music and musicians such as Lakou Mizik, Rara Lakay, and Zoey Dollaz.

