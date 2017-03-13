Ten Things to Do in Miami This Week for $10 or Less

Happy Monday, Miami. This week brings plenty of events, and the best part is they all cost less than $10. Grab a few bucks and enjoy what's new in town, from Cultra 3 at the Miami Science Barge to St. Pat's Wynwood.

Breakfast Arts Salon With Eugenia Zukerman at the Betsy Hotel

9:30 a.m. Monday, free with RSVP

The current artist in residence at the culturally conscious Betsy Hotel, Eugenia Zukerman, is a flutist, writer, artistic director, television journalist, educator, and internet entrepreneur. That's a lot of hats to wear. She'll appear at the Ocean Drive hotel's Breakfast Arts Salon in celebration of women who create community through the arts. This will be the tonic to your Trump tummyache. So be sure to arrive hungry for connections and breakfast.

Farmers' Market at the Adrienne Arsht Center

4 p.m. Monday, free

Take advantage of the cooler, drier weather with a trip to the Arsht Center's weekly farmers' market. It's packed with a local harvest of seasonal fruits and vegetables, meats, and prepared food and beverages. Roaming the market is free.

"Stolen Legacy: Nazi Theft and the Quest for Justice" at Beth Torah Congregation Benny Rok Campus

7 p.m. Wednesday, free with RSVP

Learn about the ongoing challenges of Holocaust survivors and their families at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum. Join discussions about how community members can seek justice for Holocaust victims. Speakers include Diane Afoumado, Suzanne Brown-Fleming, and Dina Gold.

For your aMUSEment at Olympia Theater

6:30 p.m. Wednesday, free

In honor of Women's History Month, watch an assortment of local female artists and comedians perform everything from sketch comedy and improv to painting, poetry, burlesque, and rock 'n' roll. The Miami band the State Of will provide entertainment.

Photo by Masson Liang

Pilates at the Wynwood Yard

6:30 p.m. Wednesday, free

No matter your level — beginner or master — take advantage of the Pilates Place Studios classes at the Wynwood Yard. Just bring a mat.

Pause for a Cause at Fritz & Franz Bierhaus

5 p.m. Thursday, $10+

You know how to party, but you could be better about giving back to the city that makes it so easy to do so. If all you have to offer is your willingness to get down, you can still help. Pause for a Cause is urging Miamians to “party for a purpose” at an annual event where making merry is the only requirement for charitable giving.

"Wilderness: The Delicate and the Fierce" at Laundromat Art Space

7 p.m. Thursday, free

At a time when the EPA is being dismantled and national parks are going rogue on social media to protect their integrity, it’s important that we the people react by celebrating nature. Laundromat Art Space in Little Haiti is doing just that with "Wilderness: The Delicate and the Fierce," curated by Christin Paige Minnotte and featuring work by Minnotte, Leah Brown, Christina Pettersson, and Lisu Vega.

Alex Weitz CD-Release Show at Ball & Chain

6 p.m. Thursday, free

Get jazzy when saxophonist and composer Alex Weitz debuts his album of original tunes, Luma.

Cultra 3 at Miami Science Barge

7:30 Thursday, free

Snag an opportunity to showcase your skills to a live audience during the inaugural Cultra, a roving open-mike event hosted in a downtown Miami park every third Thursday through May. This month's event will be held on the Miami Science Barge.

Julia Rose Photography

St. Pat's Wynwood at Wynwood Alley at Mana

4 p.m. Friday, free

Forget your last few St. Patrick's Days (if you can remember them to begin with) and debauch with throngs of kelly-green-clad college kids at St. Pat's Wynwood. Last year's party-at-the-end-of-the-rainbow attracted more than 20,000 revelers for green beer and leprechauns, and this year stands to attract an even larger crowd via arts and crafts, food trucks, DJs, and Jameson whiskey. You'll invoke the true luck of the Irish when you black out and somehow don't wake up on a street corner.

