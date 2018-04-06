Chappaquiddick Director John Curran on Politicians: "I'm Attracted to Flawed Characters"

Director John Curran has a varied career as a filmmaker. His previous film, Tracks, followed a woman (Mia Wasikowska) undertaking a solitary journey across the Australian desert. He’s probably best known for 2006's The Painted Veil, a period drama starring Edward Norton and Naomi Watts about a doctor dealing with marital strife while fighting a cholera epidemic in a Chinese village. Now Curran turns to Ted Kennedy and the cover up of a car crash that killed his young campaign strategist Mary Jo Kopechne in 1969.

“I guess I’m attracted to flawed humans in character studies ... They’re usually about someone trying to achieve some sort of grace and failing miserably,” the director says with a laugh. He’s in the lobby of The Standard Hotel in Miami Beach, ahead of the East Coast Premiere of Chappaquiddick at Miami Dade College’s Miami Film Festival. The film opens theatrically this Friday.

Curran goes on to explain that, beyond flawed characters, he likes a story with enough depth to maintain his interest throughout what is usually about a year and half of work, considering both pre- and post-production of a movie. He says the script for Chappaquiddick, written by Taylor Allen and Andrew Logan, surprised him. He knew there was a cover up of the deadly crash but wasn't all that familiar with the details, including the fact that there was a witness and that it had happened during an important turn of events in history: the first moon landing.