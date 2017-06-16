Eyes on Miami: Chance the Rapper, Nick Cannon, Backstreet Boys, and Others
|
Halsey and Motoma
World Red Eye
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
June 9
Halsey and Matoma at Story: It was a “Now or Never” type of night at Story when Halsey, sporting a new, blue do, came out to play at iHeartSummer Weekend.
|
Halsey and Cedric Gervais
World Red Eye
June 10
Cedric Gervais’ Birthday Celebration with Halsey at LIV: Cedric Gervais took the decks at LIV on Saturday to celebrate his birthday with a blowout bash. Halsey stopped in and let her hair down for the night after a killer performance at the iHeartSummer Weekend.
|
Desiigner
World Red Eye
Desiigner at Story: The crowd was bumpin’ and Desiigner was jumping onto their level at Story Saturday night.
|
Backstreet Boys
World Red Eye
Howard Dorough and Kevin Richardson of Backstreet Boys at Basement Miami: Iconic Backstreet Boys members Howard Dorough and Kevin Richardson enjoyed a night out after day two of the iHeartSummer ’17 Weekend with close friends at Basement Miami.
|
O.T. Genasis
World Red Eye
O.T. Genasis at Rockwell Saturdays: O.T. Genasis took to Rockwell on Saturday night and got the club pushing out even more vibes.
|
Nick Cannon
World Red Eye
Upcoming Events
-
Bill Maher
TicketsSat., Aug. 5, 8:00pm
-
Sinbad
TicketsFri., Aug. 11, 8:00pm
-
Growing Up Haitian
TicketsSat., Aug. 12, 8:00pm
-
Shopkins Live!
TicketsWed., Oct. 11, 6:30pm
-
Bill Blagg's The Science of Magic Matinee Series
TicketsThu., Oct. 26, 10:00am
June 11
Nick Cannon and O.T. Genasis at LIV on Sunday: O.T. Genasis spent his night at LIV on Sunday, which turned into a party with Nick Cannon who took over the mic and busted some sick rhymes.
|
Rae Sremmurd
World Red Eye
June 12
Rae Sremmurd at Rockwell Mondays: Rae Sremmurd returned to Rockwell Monday night to give an epic performance for party goers.
|
Chance The Rapper
World Red Eye
June 13
Chance the Rapper’s “Be Encouraged” Tour After Party with Ronaldinho at LIV: LIV was a packed house Tuesday night as Chance The Rapper celebrated his “Be Encouraged” Tour stop in Miami with an over the top after party. Soccer legend Ronaldinho was also in the house for the bash.
Related Locations
4441 Collins Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33140
743 Washington Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139
2901 Collins Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33140
136 Collins Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Miami, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
Recommended for You
Powered by SailThru
Upcoming Events
-
Big Band Concerts with the Florida Wind Symphony
TicketsSun., Jul. 16, 2:00pm
-
Miami Curves Week Presents: Curves & Comedy
TicketsFri., Jul. 21, 9:00pm
-
Moshe Kasher & Natasha Leggero: The Endless Honeymoon Tour
TicketsSun., Jul. 23, 7:30pm
-
"In the Heights"
TicketsFri., Jul. 14, 8:00pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!