Eyes on Miami: Chance the Rapper, Nick Cannon, Backstreet Boys, and Others


Eyes on Miami: Chance the Rapper, Nick Cannon, Backstreet Boys, and Others

Friday, June 16, 2017 at 9:57 a.m.
By World Red Eye
Halsey and Motoma
Halsey and Motoma
World Red Eye
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

June 9

Halsey and Matoma at Story: It was a “Now or Never” type of night at Story when Halsey, sporting a new, blue do, came out to play at iHeartSummer Weekend.

Halsey and Cedric Gervais
Halsey and Cedric Gervais
World Red Eye

June 10

Cedric Gervais’ Birthday Celebration with Halsey at LIV: Cedric Gervais took the decks at LIV on Saturday to celebrate his birthday with a blowout bash. Halsey stopped in and let her hair down for the night after a killer performance at the iHeartSummer Weekend.

Desiigner
Desiigner
World Red Eye

Desiigner at Story: The crowd was bumpin’ and Desiigner was jumping onto their level at Story Saturday night.

Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys
World Red Eye

Howard Dorough and Kevin Richardson of Backstreet Boys at Basement Miami: Iconic Backstreet Boys members Howard Dorough and Kevin Richardson enjoyed a night out after day two of the iHeartSummer ’17 Weekend with close friends at Basement Miami.

O.T. Genasis
O.T. Genasis
World Red Eye

O.T. Genasis at Rockwell Saturdays: O.T. Genasis took to Rockwell on Saturday night and got the club pushing out even more vibes.

Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon
World Red Eye

June 11

Nick Cannon and O.T. Genasis at LIV on Sunday: O.T. Genasis spent his night at LIV on Sunday, which turned into a party with Nick Cannon who took over the mic and busted some sick rhymes.

Rae Sremmurd
Rae Sremmurd
World Red Eye

June 12

Rae Sremmurd at Rockwell Mondays: Rae Sremmurd returned to Rockwell Monday night to give an epic performance for party goers.

Chance The Rapper
Chance The Rapper
World Red Eye

June 13

Chance the Rapper’s “Be Encouraged” Tour After Party with Ronaldinho at LIV: LIV was a packed house Tuesday night as Chance The Rapper celebrated his “Be Encouraged” Tour stop in Miami with an over the top after party. Soccer legend Ronaldinho was also in the house for the bash.

Use Current Location

