June 29

Irie Foundation #inspIRIE Golf Clinic at Miami Beach Golf Course: Every year, the Irie Foundation strives to be a safe place for at-risk youth in the Miami area. One of the ways this is achieved is via the foundation's Cultural Passport program, which takes experiences to children who might not have the chance to take part otherwise because of personal circumstances. The Irie Foundation’s 13th-annual Irie Weekend kicked off by giving kids the opportunity to learn golf tips from LPGA legend Paula Pearson Tucker. The day allowed them to step away from their struggles to spend a few hours without a worry in the world.

Alonzo Mourning and DJ Irie World Red Eye

The One Beat Irie Foundation #InspIRIE Dinner Gala at Eden Roc: The Irie Foundation’s #InspIRIE Dinner Gala at Eden Roc hosted an over-the-top evening presenting sophisticated selections from some of the world’s top entertainers and special celebrity guest chefs, while giving guests the opportunity to take advantage of winning a host of premier products and exclusive experiences.

Lil Yachty World Red Eye

June 30

13th-Annual Irie Weekend Presents Lil Yachty at LIV: Lil Yachty took the night into his hands Friday in celebration of Irie Weekend. Jermaine Dupri and Bow Wow tagged along and enjoyed a night at LIV.

Nelly World Red Eye

Nelly at Discobox at Basement Miami: Nelly entered the Basement at Edition last Friday and made the place too hot to handle.

Shemar Moore World Red Eye

Shemar Moore and Damien Wayans at Rockwell Fridays: Fourth of July weekend kicked off at Rockwell with an appearance by actor Shemar Moore.

Steve Aoki World Red Eye

Steve Aoki at Story: Story-goers can never get enough of Steve Aoki when he comes to Miami. How else would they get their slice of cake?

Dana Dwyer World Red Eye

Posso at Ora Fridays: It was all love at Ora Friday night as the crowd kicked off its Fourth of July weekend celebrations with Posso on the decks.

Hassan Whiteside and DJ Irie World Red Eye

Under Armour 13th-Annual Irie Weekend Celebrity Golf Tournament and Ford Blue Lounge: Irie Weekend guests gathered at the Under Armour 13th-annual Irie Weekend Celebrity Golf Tournament for a Ford VIP hospitality experience, offering music from top DJs and a selection of live performances, premium cocktails served from the Hyde Beach Bar, delicious bites, and plenty of giveaways. The best part was both non-golfers and golfers alike were welcome to join in on the fun.

Future World Red Eye

July 1

13th-Annual Irie Weekend Presents Future, With Nelly and T.I., at E11even: Future stole the show at E11even last night in celebration of the 13th-annual Irie Weekend, which brought out friends T.I. and Nelly for the occasion.

Scott Disick and David Grutman World Red Eye

David Grutman’s Birthday Celebration, With Ashley Benson and Scott Disick, at Komodo Saturdays: Scott Disick and friends celebrated nightlife kingpin David Grutman’s birthday at his notable hot spot Komodo.

Migos World Red Eye

Migos and Scott Disick at Story: Story did it for the culture Saturday night as Migos took over, with Scott Disick coming along for the ride.

Nelly and T.I. World Red Eye

Aquafina Irie Weekend IWXIII Sea-B-Q Pool Party, With T.I. and O.T. Genasis: Irie Weekend came splashing into the Nobu Eden Roc for a pool party, where fans enjoyed live performances by chart-toppers T.I. and O.T. Genasis at the Ocean Garden area.

T.I., Kevin Hart, and Nelly World Red Eye

July 2

Irie Weekend Presents All-Star Bash, With Kevin Hart, T.I., Nelly, Scott Disick, and Jermaine Dupri, at LIV on Sunday: Irie Weekend went out with a bang and a few birthday celebrations at LIV on Sunday. Both Kevin Hart and David Grutman were celebrating their birthdays this weekend, so it was a star-studded affair with appearances by T.I, Nelly, Scott Disick, Jermaine Dupri, and Tory Lanez.

DJ Irie, Unique Hughley, and Kevin Hart World Red Eye

13th-Annual Irie Weekend Presents Kevin Hart’s All-Star Birthday Brunch at River Yacht Club: Irie Weekend joined Kevin Hart to celebrate his 38th birthday at his All-Star Birthday Brunch at River Yacht Club. Not only is Hart a coveted actor and comedian, but also he was named in Time's "The 100 Most Influential People in the World."

Spencer Ludwig World Red Eye

Faena Live Welcomes Spencer Ludwig to Faena Theater: Faena Live welcomed back rising star and Warner Music artist Spencer Ludwig for a summer concert at the Faena Theater. Known for his unique, high-energy performances, Ludwig delivered an eclectic mix of funky jazz, R&B, and pop that had everyone on their feet. Ludwig played his first full album show on the Faena stage, where he performed songs from Diggy.

