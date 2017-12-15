Eyes on Miami: Drake, DJ Khaled, Cardi B Party During Art Basel

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

December 6

The Box “Welcome to Miami?” at Faena, Hosted by Seth Browarnik: The notoriously naughty hots pot the Box took over the Faena Theater, bringing performance art to the next level during Miami Art Week. Special guest of the evening, Seth Browarnik, hosted friends and toasted with bottles of Belle Époque Perrier-Jouët along with Paris Hilton, Fat Joe, Adrian Grenier, and DJ Ruckus.

A$AP Rocky and Playboi Carti World Red Eye

December 7



A$AP Rocky, Playboi Carti, O.T. Genasis, and Skepta at Story: Art Basel brought in celebrities A$AP Rocky, Playboi Carti, O.T. Genasis, and Skepta to Story.

Antonio Misuraca, Marc Anthony, Amee Enger, and Ryan Van Milligen World Red Eye

Marc Anthony, Mark Ronson, A-Trak, and DJ Cassidy Presented by Perrier-Joueët at Ora: Perrier-Jouët celebrated Art Basel at Ora Nightclub in Miami Beach. Guests popped bottles while Mark Ronson spun tunes for the international crowd.

Cashmere Cat and Diplo World Red Eye

Paris Hilton, Diplo, Major Lazer, Cashmere Cat, and Tory Lanez at LIV: Stars were shining at LIV Thursday night when Paris Hilton partied along performers Diplo, Major Lazer, Cashmere Cat, and Tory Lanez.

Alec Monopoly World Red Eye

Alec Monopoly’s Tag Heuer Installation at Fontainebleau: Tag Heuer brand ambassador Alec Monopoly staged an art takeover of the Fontainebleau, where he scaled a 40 foot wall on the front of the building to create a one-of-a-kind art installation bearing the Tag Heuer logo and Alec’s namesake character.

Cindy Crawford World Red Eye

Art Basel Miami Beach 2017 First Choice: The 16th edition of Art Basel Miami Beach brought collectors from all over the world to its First Choice VIP preview. Notables such as Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber, Jeffrey Deitch, and Craig Robins attended the exclusive event.

Moises Arias and Jaden Smith World Red Eye

Jaden Smith Hosts Moises Aria’s “Ink on Wood” Gallery Exhibit Preview at 1 Hotel South Beach: Thursday night, Jaden Smith hosted a preview of friend Moises Arias' “Ink on Wood” exhibit at the 1 Hotel South Beach. The private party included friends of Jaden and the 23-year-old former child star and artist Moises as he showcased his art work ocean front at the hotel.

Will Smith World Red Eye

The Beach Club at 1 Hotel South Beach with Casamigos, Hosted by Richard LeFrak and Barry Sternlicht: Barry Sternlicht and Richard LeFrak hosted an intimate event to unveil their newest venture, The Beach Club at 1 Hotel South Beach. Guests included Owen Wilson; Will and Jaden Smith; art collectors Jean Pigozzi, Jason and Michelle Rubell, and Nicholas Baume; and business tycoons including Boston Celtics co-owner Jim Pallotta and World Team Tennis owner Mark Ein.

Cardi B World Red Eye

December 8

Cardi B and Jonathan Cheban at LIV: Party people at LIV witnessed the Cardi B "washpop" their Friday night.

Lil Wayne, Drake, and 2 Chainz World Red Eye

Drake, Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, and Tory Lanez, Hosted by Bootsy Bellows at E11even: Rappers Drake, Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, and Tory Lanez took over E11even on Friday night.

Adrian Grenier World Red Eye

Adrian Grenier, Artist Kelsey Montague, and Gran Centenario Tequila Celebrate Unveiling of New Mural and Silent Auction at Nautilus: Gran Centenario Tequila and international street artist Kelsey Montague, known for her viral angel wings murals, unveiled a set of custom designed angel wings at Nautilus South Beach with a VIP cocktail event. Entourage actor and environmentalist Adrian Grenier attended a preview of the custom wings with art collectors and tastemakers.

Rick Ross, Martha Hunt, and DJ Irie World Red Eye

Martha Hunt Hosts Maxim December Cover Celebration at The Plymouth Miami Beach: Maxim magazine celebrated their December Miami issue with an epic party hosted by Martha Hunt. The festivities kicked off with music by DJ Irie, while the hotel’s Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill passed signature bites. The event culminated with live performances by Warner Brothers Artist Daye Jack and Maybach Music Group/Epic Records award-winning artist Rick Ross.

Matthew McConaughey World Red Eye

December 9

Deja View with Matthew McConaughey at 1 Hotel South Beach Rooftop: House and progressive remixes took over the 1 Rooftop at 1 Hotel South Beach, where DJ Isaiah Martin performed Saturday night to close out this year’s 1 Hotel Art Basel parties. Matthew McConaughey attended while the crowd danced and sipped cocktails with a backdrop of panoramic city and ocean views.

Lil Uzi Vert World Red Eye

Lil Uzi Vert at Story: Rapper Lil Uzi Vert took over the club Saturday night and performed his latest hit “The Way Life Goes."

Sean Diddy Combs and Gucci Mane World Red Eye

Sean Diddy Combs and Gucci Mane at E11even Saturdays: Everything was “Gucci” at E11even on Saturday night as Sean Diddy Combs and Gucci Mane took over the club.

DJ Khaled and Sean Diddy Combs World Red Eye

December 10



Sean Diddy Combs,Swizz Beats, and Lil Wayne at DJ Khaled’s Birthday at LIV on Sunday: DJ Khaled celebrated his birthday the only way he knew how: at LIV on Sunday, surrounded by famous friends. Khaled was joined by Sean Diddy Combs, O.T. Genasis, 2 Chainz, Lil Wayne, Swizz Beats, Jim Jones, Busta Rhymes, Fat Joe, Alec Monopoly, and Yo Gotti.