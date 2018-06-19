On June 21, yogis worldwide will gather at local studios and special events for International Yoga Day. This year, the special day will coincide with the summer solstice, and there isn't a shortage of combo celebrations. This Thursday, find your Zen and treat your mind, body, and soul to a special yoga class in honor of every yogi's favorite day. From free yoga classes to poolside practices, here are the five best ways to celebrate International Yoga Day in Miami.

International Yoga Day With YogArt. As Floridians, it's our duty to spend Miami's first official day of summer under the palms. New Times dubbed doing yoga one of the best outdoor activities in Miami, and there's no better place to do it this International Yoga Day than in the tree-lined Palm Court. Get down with beats by Keith Johns and a class taught by Ahana Yoga's Dawn Feinberg in the Design District. Yogis of all ages can participate in this free class. 6 p.m. Thursday, June 21, in Palm Court, 140 NE 39th St., Miami; yogartevent.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND Catch a glimpse of the New World Center's stunning performance hall this Thursday. Courtesy of Green Monkey

One (YOGA) Love. It's not every day you get to practice yoga in the New World Center's stunning performance hall. Join the fun with a special One (YOGA) Love event featuring a one-hour yoga class and marketplace with vendors such as Health-Ade Kombucha, Tsamma Juice, and Harmless Harvest. BYOM (bring your own mat). 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 21, at New World Center, 500 17th St., Miami Beach; nws.edu/new-world-center; 305-673-3330. Tickets cost $25 via clients.mindbodyonline.com.



EXPAND Join Inhale Miami on International Yoga Day. Photo courtesy of Inhale Miami

A Summer Solstice Celebration: International Yoga Day at Inhale Miami. Celebrate the solstice and International Yoga Day with Inhale Miami for a donation-based yoga class. The community celebration will include a 90-minute krama vinyasa flow with music by DJ Ephniko. If you aren't honoring the longest day of the year with yoga, you're doing it wrong. 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, June 21, at Inhale Miami, 6310 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-391-1897; inhalemiami.com. Admission is a $10 suggested donation.

Poolside yoga is what you need right now. Courtesy of the National

International Yoga Day & Summer Solstice at the National Hotel. Kick off summer with poolside yoga. Join instructor Jenny Cornero at Miami Beach's National Hotel for a special summer solstice yoga session. The 90-minute class will include 108 sun salutations and guided relaxation, followed by healthy bites and your choice of one cocktail, juice, or wine at the hotel's Aqua Club & Lounge. 7 p.m. Thursday, June 21, at the National Hotel, 1677 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-532-2311; nationalhotel.com. Tickets cost $35 plus fees via eventbrite.com.

Practice yoga under the stars with TruFusion Coral Gables. Courtesy of Class Pass

International Day of Yoga Hosted by TruFusion Coral Gables. It's no secret that most yoga lovers spend a hefty chunk of change on their practice. But this International Yoga Day, yogis can rejoice and save a couple of bucks. Join TruFusion Coral Gables for a free yoga class under the stars in front of the Coral Gables Museum. You deserve a night of relaxing the mind, body, and soul. 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, June 21, at Coral Gables Museum, 285 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 305-851-5252; trufusion.com. Admission is free.