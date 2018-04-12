Eyes on Miami: Cardi B, DJ Khaled, Chayanne, and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

April 4



Neiman Marcus Fashion Director Ken Downing Hosts Spring 2018 at Neiman Marcus Bal Harbour: Neiman Marcus Bal Harbour welcomed Ken Downing, its senior vice president and fashion director, as he presented his unique style perspective with a spring 2018 runway show. Sequins, velvet, American West, saffron yellow, and '80s punk were just some of the many looks models donned on the runway.