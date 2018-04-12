Eyes on Miami: Cardi B, DJ Khaled, Chayanne, and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
April 4
Neiman Marcus Fashion Director Ken Downing Hosts Spring 2018 at Neiman Marcus Bal Harbour: Neiman Marcus Bal Harbour welcomed Ken Downing, its senior vice president and fashion director, as he presented his unique style perspective with a spring 2018 runway show. Sequins, velvet, American West, saffron yellow, and '80s punk were just some of the many looks models donned on the runway.
What Goes Around Comes Around and Haute Living Celebrate Tracy Wilson Mourning’s Birthday at Matador Room: Haute Living celebrated the birthday of Miami philanthropist Tracy Wilson Mourning during an intimate luncheon with fashion retailer What Goes Around Comes Around. The special event took place on the Miami Beach Edition's Matador Room Garden Terrace, where close friends and family joined her for the fun afternoon.
April 6
Cardi B at E11even Fridays: Mama-to-be Cardi B took over the E11even stage Friday night to perform songs off her new album, Invasion of Privacy.
Martin Solveig at Story: "All stars" pointed to South Beach when Martin Solveig took Story by storm.
Pride Kickoff Celebration at Basement Miami: Deejay Smeejay played the soundtrack to Basement Miami‘s kickoff celebration for a prideful weekend.
April 7
Locust Projects Celebrates 20th-Anniversary Spring Fling in Miami Design District: Miami’s longest-running alternative art space Locust Projects kicked off its 20th anniversary with a Warhol Silver Factory-inspired party held in the Design District‘s new event space, Paradise Plaza. More than 700 of Miami’s arts supporters and hippest creatives dressed in shimmery silver to match the head-to-toe silver decor, enjoyed delicious cocktails and tasty bites, and shopped high-end luxury auction and a stellar Paddle8 Silent Art Auction with works by leading contemporary artists. A young “Andy” channeling the 20th-century pop-art icon gave everyone a chance at their 15 minutes of fame in a Polaroid booth.
36th-Annual American Red Cross Ball at the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne: The Greater Miami & the Keys Chapter of the American Red Cross honored Ibero-American pop-music icon Chayanne at its 36th-annual Red Cross Ball, whose theme was "A Masquerade in Red." Chayanne, a longtime volunteer and member of the Red Cross National Celebrity Cabinet, was presented with the Crystal Cross Award, which honors celebrities and entertainment partners who have shown exemplary support of and service to the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross.
DJ Khaled and Von Miller at Story Saturdays: DJ Khaled took the "top off" at Story on Saturday night, shutting down the club with an epic performance as revelers went wild to his hottest hits. Even the Denver Broncos' Von Miller joined in on the fun.
Nervo and Gianluca Vacchi at LIV: Clubgoers had the time of their lives with Nervo and Gianluca Vacchi at LIV.
April 9
Tory Lanez, DeJ Loaf, and Jacquees at Studio 23: Tory Lanez, DeJ Loaf, and Jacquees made it clear that "memories don’t die” as they turned up at Studio 23.
