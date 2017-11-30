Eyes on Miami: Cardi B, Alicia Keys, Steve Aoki, and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
November 22
Cardi B at E11even: It was a red-bottoms kind of night when Cardi B took over E11even in advance of her performance at Trap Circus Thanksgiving night.
November 24
Lil Jon at LIV: LIV'ers were “snapping their fingers” to the DJ stylings of Lil Jon, who brought the club to another level of crunk Friday night.
Steve Aoki and Lauren Jauregui at Story: Steve Aoki returned to Story with Fifth Harmony's Lauren Jauregui. They performed their latest single collaboration, “All Night.”
November 25
Doheny Room Saturdays: Doheny Room was a packed house Saturday night as partiers danced while Arkitekt played the latest beats.
Stretch Armstrong at Boombox at Basement Miami: Mixes were booming all night long at Basement as revelers danced to Stretch Armstrong’s hottest songs.
Swizz Beatz, Alicia Keys, Black Coffee, and Cedric Gervais at LIV: Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys partied at LIV Saturday night while Black Coffee kept the vibes going. Cedric Gervais was also spotted at the club.
Wall Saturdays: Wall went into full disco mode when Chicco Secci conquered the decks with his electronic vibes.
November 26
Bryant McKinnie at the Wharf Sundays: Sunday funday was in full swing as NFL star Bryant McKinnie watched Sunday night football at the Wharf.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
November 27
Trey Songz at Rockwell: “Mr. Steal Your Girl” singer Trey Songz swooped into Rockwell with friends Monday night.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!