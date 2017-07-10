The Canine Film Festival Invites You to Watch a Film With Your Dog

You've undoubtedly heard of the Cannes Festival, the annual film-preview festival that is held in Cannes, France. But have you heard of the Canine Film Festival? No? Well, it's pretty much the same, with one small difference. You can probably guess what it is.

The Canine Film Festival is an event held in Miami that aims to bring together pet lovers, their pets, and local business owners to raise funds for local animal rescues and shelters in South Florida. As the name of the festival suggests, dogs and films are involved. What may not be clear by just the name, however, is that at the Canine Film Festival, dogs are invited. That's right, you can bring your dog. To watch movies. Not necessarily about dogs. Just normal movies. With your dog. In a seat.

Hey, the festival is named after them, after all.

Owners are encouraged to bring their dogs to laugh, cry, and enjoy feature films from July 15 and 16 at Cinépolis Coconut Grove and Hotel Indigo in Miami Lakes in the name of spreading awareness for a multitude of animal-related causes. The South Florida Fund for Retired K9 Law Enforcement Officers, the Miami Veterinary Foundation, Paw Patrol Rescue and Sanctuary, and the Humane Society of Greater Miami are just a handful of organizations the Canine Festival proceeds will benefit.

According to event's organizers Laly Albalate, the chef/owner of Doggie Bag Café; Lory Nelson Brunner, outreach manager of Knowles Animal Clinics; and Karen Landrum, a retired teacher and owner of An Ideal Solution, the festival started with a small group of dog lovers. Since then, it has turned into something special that has raised quite a bit of money to help animals.

"[The founders] partnered up on this amazing idea to have animal lovers film and share their relationships with their fur babies through the film media while raising funds for animals in need," Nelson says.

Lory Nelson Brunner, Karen Landrum, and Laly Albalate Courtesy of Canine Film Festival

"It started out as a fun idea, and turned into something much more important to our community, as we are able to raise awareness and funds to support foundations that help the less fortunate animals," Nelson says. "Through nurturing and promoting our vision at animal events and through the media we have seen our vision grow and gain support in the community. More importantly, we raise awareness and funds to support foundations that help the less fortunate animals in our community. We are looking forward to growing this event bigger and better each year and eventually branching out into other cities."

This year, 103 films were submitted to Canine, and the judges narrowed them down to the top 25 within five categories. The judges this year at ar; Melinda Harper of SoFlo Taste Channel 10, Glen Eklund Director WPLG Local 10, and Xiomara Gonzalez Govea, Animales 360m Univision. In addition to the movies, a HollyWoof AfterParty and a red carpet complete with " pawpurrazi " is planned to bookend the first night's events. Yup, they've really gone all out to stay on brand with this one.

Attendees and their dogs can come judge the movies themselves at the July 15 A Day at the Movies With Your Dog event for as little as $25. VIP packages and group deals that include everything from dog treats, beer, and " pupcorn" are also available for additional fees. The beer is for you, obviously, not your dog. That's illegal.

On the second day of the event, July 16, the Sniff and Greet With Celebrity Guests party takes place at Hotel Indigo in Miami Lakes. There'll be "doga" (dog yoga, of course), a fashion show, and a poolside brunch buffet.

But do dogs and movies really mix? According to Nelson, surprisingly, they're not much different than you and I.

"Some dogs enjoy the films and actually bark appropriately at them. Some fall asleep like Grampa, and some just enjoy the pupcorn ."

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 15 at the Cinépolis Coconut Grove, 3015 Grand Ave., Miami; 305-446-6843; cinepolisusa.com 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 16, at Hotel Indigo, 7601 Miami Lakes Dr., Miami Lakes; 305-556-0100. For more information, visit caninefilmfestival.com.

