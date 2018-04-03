How a Miami Beach Hotel Turned an Eyesore Into a Work of Art

Atop the art deco-themed Courtyard Cadillac Miami Beach Hotel was both a feast for the eyes and an eyesore. While some guests enjoyed panoramic vistas of the blue-green Atlantic, others had to endure a glistening ocean view shortstopped by the hotel's gray rooftop equipment.

But during the oceanfront hotel's recent multimillion-dollar renovation, which rechristened it as the Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club, part of Marriott's Autograph Collection, architects found an enterprising way to transform the undesirable view of the machinery into an artistic feast for the eyes. They reached out to Miami-based muralist Douglas Hoekzema and his team at Little Haiti Country Club to create a "visual solution" for the less-than-ideal architectural situation.